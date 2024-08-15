https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/ukraines-military-mission-in-kursk-unclear---white-house-1119782711.html

Ukraine’s Military Mission in Kursk Unclear - White House

The White House said Thursday it is unclear what Ukraine’s military mission is, amid reports that Ukraine has moved some forces into Russia’s Kursk region.

"All I can tell you is that we have seen some units being reapplied and sent to that area, but it's not clear right now how many are eventually going to go and what their military mission is going to be," White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said at a press briefing. Last week, Ukrainian troops launched an attack on Russia’s Kursk region and reportedly seized several settlements. It marked Ukraine’s most significant aggression against Russia since February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine had carried out another large-scale provocation, firing indiscriminately at civilian targets. The enemy will receive a proper response in the border regions of Russia, Putin added.The White House also said that it had not seen signs that Hezbollah wants to start a war with Israel.Kirby added that the White House was monitoring if Hezbollah would participate in Iran’s planned retaliatory attack against Israel for assassinating Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.Amid another round of ceasefire talks in Doha this week, there remain heightened fears of further escalations toward a full-scale war in the Middle East after Israel carried out provocative dual assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders in Beirut and Tehran, respectively, at the end of July.Both Iran and Hezbollah have stated that they will launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

