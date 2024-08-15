https://sputnikglobe.com/20240815/is-ukraines-suicidal-kursk-attack-part-of-us-establishments-desperate-effort-to-win-in-2024-1119780479.html

Is Ukraine's 'Suicidal' Kursk Attack Part of US Establishment's Desperate Effort to Win in 2024?

Ukraine's ill-fated Kursk terror attack could be part of the US Democratic establishment's effort to prop up their candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential election, according to Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/03/1119623568_0:139:3149:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_c5d26e99ce56b7ee5a90e9c0e14cd861.jpg

Despite the US State Department and Pentagon denying any involvement in the Kiev regime's Kursk aggression, it has all the earmarks of US-NATO management and planning, according to Major General Apti Alaudinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Military-Political Directorate and Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).Ortel called the Kursk attack a "wag the dog 2.0" operation, saying that it "seems a reprise" of then-US President Bill Clinton’s assault on one of Sudan's biggest pharmaceutical factories in Khartoum in 1998. The US attack based on faulty intelligence was presented as retaliation to Al-Qaeda bombings of the US Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. However, some analysts noted at the time that the US bombing came as investigations into Clinton's lies about his affair with Monica Lewinsky intensified. Dubbing the case a "wag the dog" situation, they suggested that Clinton urgently authorized the strike as a distraction, with the backing of many Democratic lawmakers including then-Senator Joe Biden.The Kursk aggression appears to be as dubious in terms of military planning and strategic value as the senseless bombing of the Al Shifa factory. US Congressman Paul Gosar called Ukraine's border incursion "suicidal" in an interview with Sputnik, while retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Karen Kwiatkowski wondered whether Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a hand in the Kursk aggression planning.Earlier, on August 8, CNN quoted Ukrainian officials as saying that the Kursk attack was aimed at demoralizing Russian forces and diverting them away from other parts of the front. However, as of August 12, the Ukrainian military told the New York Times and Financial Times (FT) that the Russian Armed Forces' advance in Donbass, including near strategically important Chasov Yar and Torestk, is continuing unabated. To complicate matters further for Kiev, at least six Ukrainian brigades that previously fought near Kharkov, Sumy, Chasov Yar and Toretsk were redirected to participate in the Kursk aggression, according to FT. The newspaper cited Ukrainian soldiers' worries about leaving positions in Donbass to take part in the Kursk gamble.On August 15, Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup destroyed a Ukrainian military stronghold in the Avdeyyevka direction in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). On August 12, the Russian military liberated the settlement of Lisichnoye; earlier, Timofeyevka and Veseloye were retaken from the enemy. Russia liberated a total of 19 settlements of the DPR in July, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.Harris and Walz's 'Illusionary' Campaign Doomed to be BustedOne might ask why the US Democratic establishment would need any "prop-up" of their presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, given that the two are currently enjoying a surge in the polls. According to Ortel, the surge appears to be short-lived and most likely artificial and made-up by the US corporate press, especially given that Harris' poll numbers as Biden's veep had been disastrous. For instance, the Wall Street analyst referred to a recent survey published by the Hills that claimed that more voters trust Harris than Donald Trump on the economy as completely detached from reality.Indeed, US conservative commentators and pundits have recently thrown Harris' poll numbers, campaign performance and unwillingness to make one-on-one interviews into question."[The media] are so in the tank for Harris that they are defending her decision not to talk to them," remarked US investigative journalist and author Michael Shellenberg on X on August 14. Earlier, the journalist drew attention to the fact that, for some strange reason, Harris has not put a policy agenda on her website.Former White House Political Director Matt Schlapp tweeted that there is nothing short of a "push by the national media and Democratic National Committee (DNC) to legitimize Kamala Harris," adding that she is not giving interviews to evade criticism over her vice presidency.Similarly, Fox News host Sean Hannity recently called Harris "an illusion, built on a mountain of lies" on X.Rogan O'Handley, a former entertainment lawyer, claimed on X on August 7 that the Harris campaign was caught offering Instagram* influencers money to post personal stories about how the Biden-Harris administration helped them.Axios reported on August 13 that it found that Harris' campaign was editing news headlines and descriptions within Google search ads to "make it appear as if the Guardian, Reuters, CBS News and other major publishers are on her side." The news outlet noted that while such activity is in line with the Google rules, the tech giant admitted there was a "glitch" that removed a disclaimer "sponsored" near the news headlines touting Harris.US conservative journalist Kyle Becker also alleged on X that pollsters are "oversampling" Democrats for no reason "except deceiving the voters." Becker believes that the reports that Harris is leading her Republican competitor in key battleground states are made up to justify her future win. "It is all designed to try to keep Harris within the margin of cheating," tweeted Becker. In 2020, Biden won the presidential election after outperforming Trump by a razor-thin margin in crucial swing states. Many Republicans believe voting procedures were rigged there.According to Ortel, the Harris-Walz campaign "honeymoon" may end as abruptly as it started.Looming Crises Won't Allow Harris-Walz to Fool VotersWhile the Harris-Walz campaign needs good news, be it record-high poll numbers, Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, or their proxy Zelensky claiming victories, the problem is that the "looming crises and worsening economic prospects" won't let "conflicted grifters" in the US establishment fool American voters again, according to Ortel.As Ukrainian forces continue to lose ground on the battlefield, the Biden administration is still struggling to reach a ceasefire agreement amid Israel's war in Gaza, fuelling discontent with the Democratic Party among Palestine supporters. According to the New York Post, an August 14 rally supporting Vice President Harris in the New York City descended into chaos after pro-Palestinian protesters infiltrated the gathering and later started to clash with the police.Meanwhile, Bloomberg experts warn the US economy is expected to slow down under the Biden-Harris administration, casting an additional shadow on the Harris-Walz campaign.Commenting on the Democratic administration's chaotic domestic and foreign policies, Ortel noted:*Meta and its platforms Facebook and Instagram are banned for extremism in Russia.

