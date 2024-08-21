https://sputnikglobe.com/20240821/nato-states-dragging-feet-over-ukraine-weapons-deliveries--report-1119856434.html

NATO States Dragging Feet Over Ukraine Weapons Deliveries — Report

NATO States Dragging Feet Over Ukraine Weapons Deliveries — Report

Sputnik International

Ukraine has been starting to turn on its Western sponsors of late, blaming them for lagging weapons deliveries pledged to bolster the ongoing NATO proxy war against Russia.

Several NATO states are failing to deliver on their military aid promises made to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.Commitments made at the alliance’s July summit — including speedy delivery of US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile defense systems to the Kiev regime — are unlikely to be fulfilled by autumn, revealed sources quoted by the outlet.The US, Germany and Romania each pledged to send a Patriot air defense system. The Netherlands and other nations would provide Patriot components to make up one complete battery, while Italy promised Ukraine a SAMP-T air defense system.But the slow delivery rate prompted a disgruntled Volodymyr Zelensky to openly attack his NATO patrons on Sunday. He named the US, UK and France as the main culprits, demanding “timely logistics for the announced aid packages.”Commitments to deliver US Patriot systems to Ukraine have been draining Western countries’ stocks, with the US looking to outsource production of the systems.In July, Washington said it was providing Ukraine an older Patriot battery valued at $100 million in its latest security assistance package authorized through the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the Defense Department to donate to Ukraine from US military stockpiles without seeking Congressional approval.In Germany, the second-largest supplier of military support to Ukraine in NATO after the US, a raging budget crisis has disrupted not only future aid, but the Defense Ministry’s schedule for weapons, equipment and ammunition already promised to Kiev, German media reported.Moscow has repeatedly warned that arms deliveries to Kiev only lead to further escalation of the conflict.Russia's Armed Forces have already destroyed much costly NATO weaponry, with the Russian Ministry of Defense publishing footage of Patriot systems being destroyed by Russian Iskander-M missiles. NATO hardware has also been turned to scrap metal during Ukraine’s incursion into Russia's Kursk region.

