Tucker Carlson, Trump Jr. Pushed Kennedy to Endorse Donald Trump - Reports

Independent US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was pushed to support Republican nominee Donald Trump by people including journalist Tucker Carlson and the former president’s son Donald Trump Jr., NBC News reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Kennedy has not yet endorsed Trump, although he is scheduled to address the nation about his “path forward” on Friday, after running mate Nicole Shanahan said the campaign is considering dropping out and supporting Trump. Carlson, Trump Jr., and business executive Omeed Malik have been privately working to persuade Kennedy to end his campaign and endorse Trump instead, the report said on Wednesday. Kennedy is set to announce the suspension of his campaign on Friday and back Trump, the report said. However, talks are still ongoing, the report added. Kennedy endorsing Trump would not come as a surprise to Democrats, Harris campaign communications chief Michael Tyler told Sputnik on Thursday.

