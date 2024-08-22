Ukraine Loses Over 4,700 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk area, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk area, the enemy lost more than 4,700 servicemen, 68 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 53 armored personnel carriers, and 336 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement.
Over the past day, Ukraine lost more than 300 servicemen, 23 armored vehicles, including three tanks, in the Kursk region, the ministry said.
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Sever repelled attacks by Ukrainian troops near two villages in the Kursk region and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in five directions in the region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost over 45 soldiers and one tank.
West feigns ignorance of Ukraine's attack on Russian territory— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 22, 2024
Ukraine prepared an attack on Russia’s Kursk region "secretly and without feedback," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
"Ukraine was preparing its military operation in the Kursk region very secretly and without… pic.twitter.com/cZlXX73O7I