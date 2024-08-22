International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 4,700 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
Ukraine Loses Over 4,700 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk area, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk area, the enemy lost more than 4,700 servicemen, 68 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 53 armored personnel carriers, and 336 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement. Over the past day, Ukraine lost more than 300 servicemen, 23 armored vehicles, including three tanks, in the Kursk region, the ministry said. Units of the Russian Battlegroup Sever repelled attacks by Ukrainian troops near two villages in the Kursk region and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in five directions in the region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost over 45 soldiers and one tank.
11:46 GMT 22.08.2024
Russian servicemen of the assault units of the 20th Guards and 25th Combined Arms Armies take part in combat training
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk area, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk area, the enemy lost more than 4,700 servicemen, 68 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 53 armored personnel carriers, and 336 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement.
Over the past day, Ukraine lost more than 300 servicemen, 23 armored vehicles, including three tanks, in the Kursk region, the ministry said.
Units of the Russian Battlegroup Sever repelled attacks by Ukrainian troops near two villages in the Kursk region and thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack in five directions in the region, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost over 45 soldiers and one tank.
