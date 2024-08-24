Battle of the Dnepr: One of the Biggest Military Operations in 20th Century
Battle of the Dnepr: One of the Biggest Military Operations in 20th Century
Sputnik International
The victory of the Red Army at Kursk presaged the rapid advance of Soviet troops to the Dnepr river. The Battle for the Dnepr took place in August-December 1943 on a huge front and became a key stage in the Red Army's liberation of Ukraine's left bank.
Along both banks of the Dnepr River, Soviet soldiers created defensive strips, bridge fortifications, numerous pillboxes and bunkers.Nazi leader Adolf Hitler understood very well that the loss of Ukraine would deprive the Third Reich of supplies of bread, iron and coal.The Red Army command planned to throw the enemy out of the region, completely clear out the Donbass region, liberate Kiev and then the entire right bank of Ukraine.At the end of September 1943, Soviet units liberated Chernigov and reached the Dnepr River, later liberating Kiev from the Nazi Germans. The battles for Kiev became one of the most intense and bloody of the entire Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).Take a look at Sputnik's gallery for insightful details!
The victory of the Red Army at Kursk presaged the rapid advance of Soviet troops to the Dnepr river. The Battle for the Dnepr took place in August-December 1943 on a huge front and became a key stage in the Red Army's liberation of Ukraine's left bank.
Along both banks of the Dnepr River, Soviet soldiers created defensive strips, bridge fortifications, numerous pillboxes and bunkers.
Nazi leader Adolf Hitler understood very well that the loss of Ukraine would deprive the Third Reich of supplies of bread, iron and coal.
The Red Army command planned to throw the enemy out of the region, completely clear out the Donbass region, liberate Kiev and then the entire right bank of Ukraine.
At the end of September 1943, Soviet units liberated Chernigov and reached the Dnepr River, later liberating Kiev from the Nazi Germans. The battles for Kiev became one of the most intense and bloody of the entire Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
Take a look at Sputnik's gallery for insightful details!
A Soviet soldier reads a notice posted by the Germans, which says: “This cemetery is a shrine of those nations whose dead rest here. Whoever makes any changes or even damages the graves without special instructions will be strictly punished for damaging them. Parents are responsible for the deeds of their children.”
A Soviet soldier reads a notice posted by the Germans, which says: “This cemetery is a shrine of those nations whose dead rest here. Whoever makes any changes or even damages the graves without special instructions will be strictly punished for damaging them. Parents are responsible for the deeds of their children.”
On September 21, 1943, troops of the 136th Rifle Division of the Voronezh Front liberated the town of Baryshevka in the Kiev region. A local survivor and her child sit among the ashes of her home destroyed by the Germans during their retreat.
On September 21, 1943, troops of the 136th Rifle Division of the Voronezh Front liberated the town of Baryshevka in the Kiev region. A local survivor and her child sit among the ashes of her home destroyed by the Germans during their retreat.
The liberation of Zaporozhye from Nazi invaders by troops of the left wing of the South-Western Front during the Battle of the Dnepr. The dam of the Dnepr hydroelectric power plant, named after Lenin, was blown up by the Nazis during the retreat.
The liberation of Zaporozhye from Nazi invaders by troops of the left wing of the South-Western Front during the Battle of the Dnepr. The dam of the Dnepr hydroelectric power plant, named after Lenin, was blown up by the Nazis during the retreat.