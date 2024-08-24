https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/battle-of-the-dnepr-one-of-the-biggest-military-operations-in-20th-century-1119887568.html

Battle of the Dnepr: One of the Biggest Military Operations in 20th Century

The victory of the Red Army at Kursk presaged the rapid advance of Soviet troops to the Dnepr river. The Battle for the Dnepr took place in August-December 1943 on a huge front and became a key stage in the Red Army's liberation of Ukraine's left bank.

Along both banks of the Dnepr River, Soviet soldiers created defensive strips, bridge fortifications, numerous pillboxes and bunkers.Nazi leader Adolf Hitler understood very well that the loss of Ukraine would deprive the Third Reich of supplies of bread, iron and coal.The Red Army command planned to throw the enemy out of the region, completely clear out the Donbass region, liberate Kiev and then the entire right bank of Ukraine.At the end of September 1943, Soviet units liberated Chernigov and reached the Dnepr River, later liberating Kiev from the Nazi Germans. The battles for Kiev became one of the most intense and bloody of the entire Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).Take a look at Sputnik's gallery for insightful details!

