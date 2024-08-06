https://sputnikglobe.com/20240806/stenin-press-photo-contest-2024-syrian-photojournalist-wins-online-audience-award-1119657513.html

Stenin Press Photo Contest 2024: Syrian Photojournalist Wins Online Audience Award

At the end of July, voting for the best photo of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest ended.

The best photo, according to the online voting, was Never-Ending Tragedy, a single image submitted by Syrian photojournalist Karam Al-Masri. Describing his work, he said:The top five shortlisted entries, according to internet users, included single photos and series by reporters from Russia, Myanmar and Bangladesh.The second place in the online voting went to Lily Flowers by Aung Chan Thar from Myanmar. The third place went to A Girl Near of Ocean by Muhammed Shamim Ul Islam from Bangladesh, while works by Russian photojournalists are in the fourth and fifth places, respectively – the single image Window of Time by Alexandra Novitskaya and the Light for the World series by Sergei Alekseyev.The finalists, as well as the winner of the Grand Prix, will be announced by the Organising Committee in September at http://stenincontest.comThe Stenin Contest plans to launch a traditional roadshow, the touring exhibition of winning photos on the international stage by the end of the year.About the ContestThe Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the patronage of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO, aims to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of photojournalism today. It is a platform for young photographers – talented and sensitive individuals open to all things new – to highlight people and events near us.The general media partners of the contest are VGTRK state television and radio broadcasting company (Russia), SMOTRIM online platform (Russia) and Moskva 24 television channel (Russia).

