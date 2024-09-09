https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/israels-strikes-on-syria-heres-the-latest--1120084807.html

Israel's Strikes on Syria: Here’s the Latest

Israel's Strikes on Syria: Here’s the Latest

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said that Tehran "strongly condemns the criminal attack by the Zionist regime on Syrian soil," and that Israel’s backers should "stop supporting and arming it."

2024-09-09T11:05+0000

2024-09-09T11:05+0000

2024-09-09T11:05+0000

world

syria

iran

israel

strikes

missiles

damage

weapons

territory

attacks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106153/37/1061533770_0:104:1200:779_1920x0_80_0_0_69c42c9f779660d2a6894f91fe703e0f.jpg

At least 14 people were killed and 43 more injured in Israeli air strikes on central Syria on September 8, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA."Our air defense systems confronted the missiles and shot down some of them," the source said, calling the strikes "an air aggression by the Israeli enemy."The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based group, has meanwhile claimed that "13 violent explosions rang out in the zone housing scientific research centers in Masyaf where pro-Iranian groups and weapons development experts are present." The SOHR is run by a single person and has repeatedly been accused by Syrian war analysts of false reporting.There was no immediate comment on the strike from Israel, which typically refrains from commenting on its attacks on Syria that have been intermittent for years.Damascus repeatedly accused the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of carrying out multiple strikes on the Syrian territory. The IDF has taken responsibility only for a small part of those attacks.According to the Jewish state, the IDF has been targeting Iranian and pro-Iranian troops allegedly deployed on Syria's soil – an allegation that Tehran dismisses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230702/rocket-launched-from-syria-toward-israel---idf-1111609272.html

syria

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

iranian foreign ministry spokesperson nasser kanani, israeli warplanes, israeli strikes on central syria, explosions, the syrian observatory for human rights, israeli missiles, idf comment