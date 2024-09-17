https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/iranian-president-says-tehran-moscow-relations-to-develop-on-permanent-basis-1120181464.html

Iranian President Says Tehran-Moscow Relations to Develop on Permanent Basis

The Tehran-Moscow relations will develop on a permanent basis, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.

"Relations between Tehran and Moscow will be developed on a permanent, continuous and long-term basis," the president said during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, adding that the new Iranian government will take steps to increase cooperation with Russia. Deepening and strengthening of cooperation between Iran and Russia is the reason for the weakening of the effect of the sanctions imposed on the two countries, the president said. Pezeshkian added that he hopes to have a fruitful discussion on Iran-Russia relations at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

