https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/iranian-president-says-tehran-moscow-relations-to-develop-on-permanent-basis-1120181464.html
Iranian President Says Tehran-Moscow Relations to Develop on Permanent Basis
Iranian President Says Tehran-Moscow Relations to Develop on Permanent Basis
Sputnik International
The Tehran-Moscow relations will develop on a permanent basis, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.
2024-09-17T18:53+0000
2024-09-17T18:53+0000
2024-09-17T18:53+0000
world
masoud pezeshkian
sergei shoigu
tehran
iran
moscow
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c0fd5d850e506c3adce05cb0e9a4c66b.jpg
"Relations between Tehran and Moscow will be developed on a permanent, continuous and long-term basis," the president said during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, adding that the new Iranian government will take steps to increase cooperation with Russia. Deepening and strengthening of cooperation between Iran and Russia is the reason for the weakening of the effect of the sanctions imposed on the two countries, the president said. Pezeshkian added that he hopes to have a fruitful discussion on Iran-Russia relations at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming summit in the Russian city of Kazan.
tehran
iran
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/11/1120181289_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4e96c4e52c6beb2c585ba7e2adacd20e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran russia ties, iran russia relations, iran russia cooperation, iran russia partnership, putin and pezeshkian, why are russia and iran close
iran russia ties, iran russia relations, iran russia cooperation, iran russia partnership, putin and pezeshkian, why are russia and iran close
Iranian President Says Tehran-Moscow Relations to Develop on Permanent Basis
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Tehran-Moscow relations will develop on a permanent basis, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday.
"Relations between Tehran and Moscow will be developed on a permanent, continuous and long-term basis
," the president said during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Tehran, adding that the new Iranian government will take steps to increase cooperation with Russia
.
Deepening and strengthening of cooperation between Iran and Russia is the reason for the weakening of the effect of the sanctions
imposed on the two countries, the president said.
Pezeshkian added that he hopes to have a fruitful discussion on Iran-Russia relations
at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming summit in the Russian city of Kazan.