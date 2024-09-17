https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/trump-jr-says-us-should-find-diplomatic-outcome-to-ukraine-conflict-not-provoke-russia-1120179578.html

Trump Jr. Says US Should Find Diplomatic Outcome to Ukraine Conflict, Not Provoke Russia

The United States should be exploring ways to end the Ukraine conflict instead of strengthening Kiev’s strikes against Russia, Donald Trump Jr. said in an opinion piece jointly authored with former independent candidate for president, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

"At a time when American leaders should be focused on finding a diplomatic off-ramp to a war that should never have been allowed to take place, the Biden-Harris administration is instead pursuing a policy that Russia says it will interpret as an act of war," the authors said in the opinion published by The Hill on Tuesday. The Biden administration was reported last week to be considering allowing Ukraine to use NATO-provided long-range precision weapons against targets deep inside Russia. Trump Jr., the oldest son of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, and Kennedy Jr, who endorsed Trump last month after suspending his own campaign, warned that provoking Russia could be gravely dangerous. For context, the authors cited the wisdom of former US President John F. Kennedy, who said in 1963, "Nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war." The authors said some believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was bluffing when he said Moscow will respond accordingly if Kiev is allowed to use Western weapons to strike deeper into Russia. The authors cautioned that with each escalation against Russia - from equipping Ukraine with HIMARS rocket launchers to cluster munitions, Abrams tanks, F-16 fighter jets and ATACMS advanced military rocket technology - the warring forces were bringing the world "closer to the brink of an Armageddon." "Their logic seems to be that if you goad a bear five times and it doesn’t respond, it is safe to goad him even harder a sixth time," they said. "Such a strategy might be reasonable if the bear had no teeth." The authors reminded readers that Putin had signaled numerous times that Russia would use nuclear weapons in extreme circumstances. They warned that there would be no remaining step between firing US missiles deep into Russian territory and a nuclear exchange. While Trump has vowed to end the Ukraine conflict if reelected in November, it might be too late by the time he takes office, the authors said. "We need to demand, right now, that [Vice President Kamala] Harris and President Biden reverse their insane war agenda and open direct negotiations with Moscow," the authors added.

