International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/ukraine-planned-to-use-nato-arms-for-attack-on-railway-in-kursk-region---pow-1120193924.html
Ukraine Planned to Use NATO Arms For Attack on Railway in Kursk Region - PoW
Ukraine Planned to Use NATO Arms For Attack on Railway in Kursk Region - PoW
Sputnik International
Ukraine planned to use weapons from NATO countries to carry out a terrorist attack on the railway in Russia's Kursk Region, Ukrainian captured soldier Alexander Gusak told Sputnik.
2024-09-18T17:55+0000
2024-09-18T17:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
ukraine
russia
nato
ukrainian armed forces
russian troops
russian army
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119913751_0:35:1587:928_1920x0_80_0_0_9effdc419cb9f4bf0e5073c1a490210d.jpg
The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to shell a passenger train in the Kursk Region with machine guns and grenade launchers, Gusak said. "There were either German or US [made] two machine guns," Gusak said. All the assault rifles, except for one Kalashnikov, were NATO-made, the PoW added.Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation that aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/attack-on-kursk-region-can-be-considered-as-prerequisite-for-nuclear-strike---medvedev-1120146132.html
kursk
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/1a/1119913751_152:0:1435:962_1920x0_80_0_0_24980006fd5084e890d9bc94d955182a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine attacks russia, ukraine attacks russian region, kursk incursion, kursk under attack, ukraine breaks into russia, what’s happening in kursk, russian regions attacked by ukraine, ukrainian aggression in russia
ukraine attacks russia, ukraine attacks russian region, kursk incursion, kursk under attack, ukraine breaks into russia, what’s happening in kursk, russian regions attacked by ukraine, ukrainian aggression in russia

Ukraine Planned to Use NATO Arms For Attack on Railway in Kursk Region - PoW

17:55 GMT 18.09.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankUkrainian Armed Forces MRAP destroyed by Russian Black Sea Fleet Naval Infantry in Kursk region.
Ukrainian Armed Forces MRAP destroyed by Russian Black Sea Fleet Naval Infantry in Kursk region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2024
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine planned to use weapons from NATO countries to carry out a terrorist attack on the railway in Russia's Kursk Region, Ukrainian captured soldier Alexander Gusak told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to shell a passenger train in the Kursk Region with machine guns and grenade launchers, Gusak said.
"There were either German or US [made] two machine guns," Gusak said.
All the assault rifles, except for one Kalashnikov, were NATO-made, the PoW added.
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 9K57 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple launch rocket system towards Ukrainian positions in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Attack on Kursk Region Can Be Considered as Prerequisite for Nuclear Strike - Medvedev
14 September, 07:53 GMT
Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation that aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response.

The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 14,200 Ukrainian soldiers and 119 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала