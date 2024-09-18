https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/ukraine-planned-to-use-nato-arms-for-attack-on-railway-in-kursk-region---pow-1120193924.html

Ukraine planned to use weapons from NATO countries to carry out a terrorist attack on the railway in Russia's Kursk Region, Ukrainian captured soldier Alexander Gusak told Sputnik.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to shell a passenger train in the Kursk Region with machine guns and grenade launchers, Gusak said. "There were either German or US [made] two machine guns," Gusak said. All the assault rifles, except for one Kalashnikov, were NATO-made, the PoW added.Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation that aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response.

