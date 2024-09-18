https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/ukraine-planned-to-use-nato-arms-for-attack-on-railway-in-kursk-region---pow-1120193924.html
Ukraine Planned to Use NATO Arms For Attack on Railway in Kursk Region - PoW
Ukraine planned to use weapons from NATO countries to carry out a terrorist attack on the railway in Russia's Kursk Region, Ukrainian captured soldier Alexander Gusak told Sputnik.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to shell a passenger train in the Kursk Region with machine guns and grenade launchers, Gusak said. "There were either German or US [made] two machine guns," Gusak said. All the assault rifles, except for one Kalashnikov, were NATO-made, the PoW added.Early on August 6, Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Russia and launched an offensive in the Kursk Region. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the move a large-scale provocation that aimed at civilians and vowed a proper response.
The Russian armed forces have eliminated more than 14,200 Ukrainian soldiers and 119 tanks during military operations in the border areas of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.