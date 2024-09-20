https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/netanyahus-office-says-no-red-lines-in-confrontation-with-hezbollah-1120226756.html

Netanyahu's Office Says No Red Lines in Confrontation With Hezbollah

Israel has moved to a new level of confrontation with Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah in which there are no red lines, Dmitri Gendelman, adviser to the Prime Minister's office, said on Friday.

"With the inclusion of the safe return of [Israel's] northern residents to their homes, Israel has moved to a new level of confrontation in its war aims. No more past red lines and every Hezbollah terrorist or any other hostile force north of our borders is henceforth a legitimate target, and if he does not renounce attacks on Israel, he can be eliminated," Gendelman said on Telegram. Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces announced the elimination of the head of Hezbollah Special Operations Command, Ibrahim Aqil, and several other commanders in a strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut.Meanwhile, the prime minister had to cut short his visit to New York, where he is expected to address the UN General Assembly next week, due to the escalation in the Middle East, Israeli news outlet Ynet reported on Friday.Netanyahu cut short his visit to the United States next week by one day, which means that instead of four days, he will spend only three days in the US, the outlet reported.It added that the prime minister's office is considering the possibility of Netanyahu's arrival close to his General Assembly speech, scheduled for Friday at 09.30 a.m. (13:30 GMT), and returning to Israel on Saturday.On Tuesday and Wednesday, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon. At least 37 people were killed and more than 3,000 injured as a result of the explosions, according to the country's health ministry. The Hezbollah movement and the Lebanese authorities have blamed Israel for the incidents. Israeli authorities have neither confirmed nor denied their involvement. On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that a new phase of the war had begun and that the center of focus of the military effort had shifted to the northern front.

