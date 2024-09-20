https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/senior-hezbollah-commander-target-of-israeli-strike-on-beirut---reports-1120224209.html

Israeli Strike on Beirut Targeting Hezbollah Hits Civilian Infrastructure, Casualties Reported

The target of the Israeli targeted airstrike on Beirut was a senior commander of the Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah, the Israeli army radio Galei Tzahal reported on Friday.

The Israeli airstrike on Beirut was aimed at a senior commander of the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah, according to a report by the Israeli army radio Galei Tzahal on Friday.Israeli Channel 12, in turn, reports that the strike targeted a residential building where a meeting between representatives of the Lebanese movement and Palestinian officials was taking place. The head of Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah special Operations Command Ibrahim Aqil, who was the alleged target of the Israeli airstrike on Beirut, dies as a result of the attack, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two security sources.Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said carried out a targeted attack on Beirut. Civilians were injured as a result of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, including children and elderly people, an eyewitness told Sputnik.Israeli air force planes remain in the sky over Beirut after striking a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, a Sputnik correspondent reported.The White House said Friday that it was not notified in advance by Israel of its strikes on residential building in Beirut earlier in the day that killed at least five children.“I am certainly not aware of any pre-notification of those strikes,” White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said at a press briefing.The White House also noted that a video of Israeli soldiers pushing and kicking several Palestinians off a rooftop in the town of Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank was “deeply disturbing” and “clearly would depict abhorrent and egregious behavior” if “proven to be authentic.”Kirby added that White House “reached out immediately” to Israel, which said there would be an investigation.

