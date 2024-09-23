International
Israeli Defense Minister Says Discussed Regional Situation, Hezbollah Threats With Austin
Israeli Defense Minister Says Discussed Regional Situation, Hezbollah Threats With Austin
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that he discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) actions against Lebanese movement Hezbollah with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
"Spoke yesterday [Sunday] evening with U.S. Secretary of Defense following my visit to the IDF’s Northern Command. Provided the Secretary with a situation assessment of Hezbollah threats and briefed him on IDF operations to degrade Hezbollah’s ability to launch attacks against Israeli civilians," Gallant wrote on X. Gallant and Austin also talked about the overall regional situation and threats posed by Iran and its "proxies". Last week, Gallant also announced a new phase of the Israeli war effort in the region, with the focus shifting to the northern front. On Friday, Israel carried out an airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut, killing 45 people, according to the latest data from the Lebanese Health Ministry. The IDF later said that the strike killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, as well as 15 other Hezbollah members.
Israeli Defense Minister Says Discussed Regional Situation, Hezbollah Threats With Austin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that he discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) actions against Lebanese movement Hezbollah with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
"Spoke yesterday [Sunday] evening with U.S. Secretary of Defense following my visit to the IDF's Northern Command. Provided the Secretary with a situation assessment of Hezbollah threats and briefed him on IDF operations to degrade Hezbollah's ability to launch attacks against Israeli civilians," Gallant wrote on X.
Gallant and Austin also talked about the overall regional situation and threats posed by Iran and its "proxies".
Last week, Gallant also announced a new phase of the Israeli war effort in the region, with the focus shifting to the northern front.
On Friday, Israel carried out an airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut, killing 45 people, according to the latest data from the Lebanese Health Ministry. The IDF later said that the strike killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, as well as 15 other Hezbollah members.
World
Lebanon Pager Attack's Timing Not Tied to Plot Being Uncovered, Israeli Media Says
Yesterday, 19:21 GMT

From September 17-18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon, killing over 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others. It is still unknown what caused thousands of devices to explode simultaneously. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blame Israel for the incident. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incident.

