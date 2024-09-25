https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/biden-says-all-out-war-possible-in-middle-east-1120285902.html

Biden Says All-Out War Possible in Middle East

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday an all-out war is possible in the Middle East amid a new escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.

“All-out war is possible,” Biden said during The View talk show hosted by ABC Channel commenting on the situation in the Middle East.The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.Israel began carrying out massive strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. The death toll from the bombardments has climbed to 558, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said. Hezbollah fighters, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.

