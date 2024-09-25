International
Putin: Russia Reserves Right to Use Nuclear Weapons in Response to Critical Threats
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/biden-says-all-out-war-possible-in-middle-east-1120285902.html
Biden Says All-Out War Possible in Middle East
Biden Says All-Out War Possible in Middle East
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday an all-out war is possible in the Middle East amid a new escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.
2024-09-25T16:20+0000
2024-09-25T16:20+0000
world
hezbollah
israel
us
joe biden
middle east
israel-lebanon tensions
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120258262_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_35e979ef5fc7e985dd766d873c6da251.jpg
“All-out war is possible,” Biden said during The View talk show hosted by ABC Channel commenting on the situation in the Middle East.The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.Israel began carrying out massive strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. The death toll from the bombardments has climbed to 558, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said. Hezbollah fighters, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/a-real-horror-lebanons-residents-relate-flight-from-south-under-israeli-attacks-1120272794.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/17/1120258262_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1babdaa3f96b149d587facee213092.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities

Biden Says All-Out War Possible in Middle East

16:20 GMT 25.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarEmergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Emergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday an all-out war is possible in the Middle East amid a new escalation between Hezbollah and Israel.
All-out war is possible,” Biden said during The View talk show hosted by ABC Channel commenting on the situation in the Middle East.
The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border worsened after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israel Defense Forces and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border.
Israeli airstrike in southern areas of Lebanon - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2024
World
'A Real Horror': Lebanon's Residents Relate Flight From South Under Israeli Attacks
Yesterday, 15:07 GMT
Israel began carrying out massive strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. The death toll from the bombardments has climbed to 558, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said. Hezbollah fighters, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.

From September 17-18, pagers and walkie-talkies exploded in various parts of Lebanon, killing over 40 people and injuring nearly 3,500 others. It is still unknown what caused thousands of devices to explode simultaneously. Hezbollah and the Lebanese authorities blame Israel for the blasts. Israeli President Isaac Herzog denied the country's involvement in the incidents.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала