Netanyahu's Office Denies Reports of Ceasefire Talks With Hezbollah

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected on Thursday the reports of allegedly ongoing ceasefire talks with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, stressing that the prime minister did not even respond to the proposals of the United States and France.

"The reports about the ceasefire are not true. We are talking about a US-French proposal, to which the Prime Minister did not even respond. The report on the alleged directive on the easing of hostilities in the north is also untrue," the office said in a statement. The prime minister instructed the Israel Defense Forces to continue fighting in full force and in accordance with the plans presented to him. "In addition, the fighting in the Gaza Strip will continue until all the objectives of the war are achieved," the office added.Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday denied reports about allegedly ongoing ceasefire talks with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, saying that the operations against the movement will continue until Israel wins.

