https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/netanyahus-office-denies-reports-of-ceasefire-talks-with-hezbollah-1120296358.html
Netanyahu's Office Denies Reports of Ceasefire Talks With Hezbollah
Netanyahu's Office Denies Reports of Ceasefire Talks With Hezbollah
Sputnik International
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected on Thursday the reports of allegedly ongoing ceasefire talks with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, stressing that the prime minister did not even respond to the proposals of the United States and France.
2024-09-26T11:07+0000
2024-09-26T11:07+0000
2024-09-26T11:07+0000
world
middle east
benjamin netanyahu
israel katz
israel
france
gaza strip
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119420734_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0416086b888547ec005c5f99fe5f228b.jpg
"The reports about the ceasefire are not true. We are talking about a US-French proposal, to which the Prime Minister did not even respond. The report on the alleged directive on the easing of hostilities in the north is also untrue," the office said in a statement. The prime minister instructed the Israel Defense Forces to continue fighting in full force and in accordance with the plans presented to him. "In addition, the fighting in the Gaza Strip will continue until all the objectives of the war are achieved," the office added.Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday denied reports about allegedly ongoing ceasefire talks with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, saying that the operations against the movement will continue until Israel wins.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/biden-says-all-out-war-possible-in-middle-east-1120285902.html
israel
france
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/12/1119420734_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d285be308639880f9864718007510c92.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, operation in rafah, incursion into rafah, palestinian statehood, palestine independence, israeli hostages, jewish hostages, how many people did hamas abduct, how much money does us give israel, military aid to israel, financial aid to israel, hamas leader killed, haniyeh assassination, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire talks, israel vs hezbollah, israel lebanon tension, israel lebanon hostilities
Netanyahu's Office Denies Reports of Ceasefire Talks With Hezbollah
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected on Thursday the reports of allegedly ongoing ceasefire talks with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, stressing that the prime minister did not even respond to the proposals of the United States and France.
"The reports about the ceasefire are not true. We are talking about a US-French proposal, to which the Prime Minister did not even respond. The report on the alleged directive on the easing of hostilities in the north
is also untrue," the office said in a statement.
The prime minister instructed the Israel Defense Forces to continue fighting in full force and in accordance with the plans presented to him.
"In addition, the fighting in the Gaza Strip will continue until all the objectives of the war are achieved
," the office added.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday denied reports about allegedly ongoing ceasefire talks with the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, saying that the operations against the movement will continue
until Israel wins.
"There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight the terrorist organization Hezbollah with all our might until victory and until the people of the north can safely return to their homes," Katz wrote on X.