US, Allies Engage Nuclear Weapons Carrier Systems in Asia-Pacific Region - Lavrov
17:03 GMT 26.09.2024 (Updated: 17:10 GMT 26.09.2024)
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense MinistryIn this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS Annapolis docks at a South Korean naval base on Jeju Island, South Korea, Monday, July 24, 2023
© AP Photo / South Korea Defense Ministry
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Washington and its allies are deploying elements of military-strategic infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) and using systems related to nuclear weapons carriers there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik on Thursday.
"The US with the support of its allies, is aggressively dragging elements of military-strategic infrastructure into the region [Asia-Pacific] and is actively using systems related to nuclear weapons carriers there, exercising together with the Republic of Korea and Japan in increasingly provocative and destabilizing schemes of so-called 'extended nuclear deterrence'," Lavrov said.
The US-South Korean alliance is clearly on its way to becoming a triple bloc involving Japan, which has embarked on a course of remilitarization, the minister added.
❗️US-South Korea union clearly becoming a triple bloc with the participation of Japan, which has embarked on a course of remilitarization, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 26, 2024
US and allies actively engage nuclear weapon carrier systems in Asia-Pacific region, Lavrov added.
Moscow understands Pyongyang's position that the basis for ensuring the country's defense is a nuclear missile shield, Minister Lavrov noted.
"We understand the principled position of our Korean friends that the basis for ensuring their own independence and security is a nuclear missile shield and other self-defense measures," the minister said.
The deep sincere trust between the leaders of the Russia and North Korea is based on common understanding and coincidence of assessments of the international situation, the minister added.
The resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Gerneral Conference on North Korea is harmful, inadequate and destructive, and Moscow rejects this document, Lavrov pointed out.
"Taking into account the outlined facts, the Russian side from the very beginning expressed categorical disagreement with the senseless venture of Western countries about the resolution of the IAEA General Conference on the North Korea, arguably pointing to its harmful, inadequate and destructive nature," he said, adding that Russia initially expressed categorical disagreement with the West's idea on the resolution of the IAEA General Conference on North Korea.
By declaring the Western draft resolution unacceptable, Russia has clearly stated the lack of consensus at the General Conference, the minister said.
Russia and North Korea are once again confronting common enemy that is trying to damage their relations, Lavrov added.