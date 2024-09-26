https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/un-spokesman-on-ukraines-strikes-deep-into-russia-we-want-to-see-end-to-this-war-1120304144.html
UN Spokesman on Ukraine's Strikes Deep Into Russia: We Want to See End to This War
The United Nations wants to see an end to the Ukraine conflict, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik, commenting on deliberations by Washington on whether to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.
"Our focus, and we've been very clear, is that we want to see an end to this war," Dujarric said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "We want to see an end to this war in line with international law, General Assembly resolutions and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. I think, for the sake of people in Russia, for the sake of people in Ukraine, we need to see an end to this war in line with the principles I just stated," he noted.

Moscow hopes the United States has "enough sense and reason" not to allow Kiev to strike deep into Russia, a nuclear power, with US-supplied weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin earlier told Sputnik on the UNGA sidelines. Ukraine's request to use US-supplied long-range weapons deep in Russian territory will be discussed during Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to discuss the Middle East, Ukraine and other issues of interest to both parties during a bilateral meeting on the UN General Assembly sidelines on Thursday.

The United Nations has grave concerns about the risk of a major ground war in Lebanon amid an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, the spokesman told Sputnik.

"We are extremely worried at the risk of a major ground war in Lebanon," Dujarric said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "I think it is clear that we cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza. It is clear that the people of Lebanon and the people of Israel cannot afford a conflict."

Dujarric stressed that in any conflict, it is the civilians who are paying the ultimate price, pointing out that more than 100,000 Lebanese have already had to leave everything behind and flee the south as well as tens of 1000s of Israelis have had to do the same in the north.

Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last week after announcing a new phase of its war effort in the region, with the focus on the northern front. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.

Guterres will discuss any issues brought forward by the Russian foreign minister, Dujarric said.

"All that being said, we have to see how the meeting goes," he added.

The United Nations must strengthen itself as an institution while working with other international organizations like BRICS, the spokesman added.

Guterres will continue to engage BRICS and other groups on economic and political issues, Dujarric said.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Liudmila Chernova - The United Nations wants to see an end to the Ukraine conflict, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik, commenting on deliberations by Washington on whether to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.
"Our focus, and we've been very clear, is that we want to see an end to this war," Dujarric said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
"We want to see an end to this war in line with international law, General Assembly resolutions and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. I think, for the sake of people in Russia, for the sake of people in Ukraine, we need to see an end to this war in line with the principles I just stated," he noted.
Moscow hopes the United States has "enough sense and reason"
not to allow Kiev to strike deep into Russia
, a nuclear power, with US-supplied weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin earlier told Sputnik on the UNGA sidelines.
Ukraine's request to use US-supplied long-range weapons deep in Russian territory will be discussed during Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting
with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that NATO countries are not only discussing the possibility of letting Kiev use Western long-range weapons against Russia, but are essentially deciding whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict. The direct participation of Western countries in the Ukraine conflict would change its essence, and Moscow would be forced to make decisions based on the threats that would be created against Russia, he added.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to discuss the Middle East
, Ukraine and other issues of interest to both parties during a bilateral meeting on the UN General Assembly sidelines on Thursday.
"The Secretary General will indeed meet with the Foreign Minister Lavrov later this afternoon," Dujarric said. "Obviously, Russia being a permanent member of the Security Council, there are a number of issues that I'm sure they will discuss whether it's the situation in the Middle East, the situation in Ukraine and a number of other global issues."
The United Nations has grave concerns about the risk of a major ground war in Lebanon
amid an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, the spokesman told Sputnik.
"We are extremely worried at the risk of a major ground war in Lebanon," Dujarric said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "I think it is clear that we cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza. It is clear that the people of Lebanon and the people of Israel cannot afford a conflict."
Dujarric stressed that in any conflict, it is the civilians who are paying the ultimate price, pointing out that more than 100,000 Lebanese have already had to leave everything behind
and flee the south as well as tens of 1000s of Israelis have had to do the same in the north.
"People have been displaced. People are suffering. There is no military solution to this problem," he stated. "There is a Security Council resolution 1701, that provides the framework on how to end this conflict, on how to bring the state of the authority of the state of Lebanon back to southern Lebanon to control its own territory. That's what we want to see."
Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon
last week after announcing a new phase of its war effort in the region, with the focus on the northern front. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.
On Monday alone, Israeli airstrikes killed 558 people, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said. The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.
Guterres will discuss any issues brought forward by the Russian foreign minister, Dujarric said.
"All that being said, we have to see how the meeting goes," he added.
The 79th session of the UNGA opened on September 10. The annual debate will take place on September 24-28 and September 30.
The United Nations must strengthen itself as an institution while working with other international organizations like BRICS, the spokesman added.
"The Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres] has been engaged with the BRICS countries … he engages because it’s important for him as Secretary-General of the UN. But it’s also important to remind people that we need to strengthen the one multilateral institution that represents every member state, and that’s the United Nations," he said.
Guterres will continue to engage BRICS and other groups on economic and political issues
, Dujarric said.