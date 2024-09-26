https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/un-spokesman-on-ukraines-strikes-deep-into-russia-we-want-to-see-end-to-this-war-1120304144.html

UN Spokesman on Ukraine's Strikes Deep Into Russia: We Want to See End to This War

he United Nations wants to see an end to the Ukraine conflict, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik, commenting on deliberations by Washington on whether to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.

"Our focus, and we've been very clear, is that we want to see an end to this war," Dujarric said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "We want to see an end to this war in line with international law, General Assembly resolutions and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. I think, for the sake of people in Russia, for the sake of people in Ukraine, we need to see an end to this war in line with the principles I just stated," he noted.Moscow hopes the United States has "enough sense and reason" not to allow Kiev to strike deep into Russia, a nuclear power, with US-supplied weapons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin earlier told Sputnik on the UNGA sidelines. Ukraine's request to use US-supplied long-range weapons deep in Russian territory will be discussed during Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are expected to discuss the Middle East, Ukraine and other issues of interest to both parties during a bilateral meeting on the UN General Assembly sidelines on Thursday.The United Nations has grave concerns about the risk of a major ground war in Lebanon amid an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, the spokesman told Sputnik."We are extremely worried at the risk of a major ground war in Lebanon," Dujarric said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "I think it is clear that we cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza. It is clear that the people of Lebanon and the people of Israel cannot afford a conflict."Dujarric stressed that in any conflict, it is the civilians who are paying the ultimate price, pointing out that more than 100,000 Lebanese have already had to leave everything behind and flee the south as well as tens of 1000s of Israelis have had to do the same in the north.Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon last week after announcing a new phase of its war effort in the region, with the focus on the northern front. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel.Guterres will discuss any issues brought forward by the Russian foreign minister, Dujarric said."All that being said, we have to see how the meeting goes," he added.The United Nations must strengthen itself as an institution while working with other international organizations like BRICS, the spokesman added.Guterres will continue to engage BRICS and other groups on economic and political issues, Dujarric said.

