Israel May Launch Ground Offensive Into Lebanon This Week - Reports

Israel has been gathering intelligence in preparation for a broader ground invasion into Lebanon that may come as soon as this week, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Israeli special forces have been carrying out small, targeted raids into southern Lebanon and entering Hezbollah’s tunnels along the border. The preparations have been underway for the past few months. Israel is reportedly under pressure from the United States to avoid a large-scale invasion, so the timing of any ground operation may change. Former Israeli military official Amir Avivi said that called a ground offensive "imminent," adding that raids were part of the preparations. US media reported, citing US senior officials, that Israel was getting ready to launch a limited ground operation in Lebanon. Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Herzi Halevi confirmed that on Wednesday.

