https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/us-and-its-corporate-interests-wont-leave-iraq-anytime-soon---analyst-1120357731.html

US and Its Corporate Interests Won’t Leave Iraq Anytime Soon - Analyst

US and Its Corporate Interests Won’t Leave Iraq Anytime Soon - Analyst

Sputnik International

Don’t expect the US to suddenly leave Iraq “while corporate interests steer American foreign policy”, Isa Blumi, an associate professor of the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at Stockholm University, told Sputnik.

2024-09-30T12:19+0000

2024-09-30T12:19+0000

2024-09-30T12:19+0000

analysis

us

iraq

2003 invasion of iraq

qasem soleimani

syria

us central command (centcom)

daesh

isis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102589/59/1025895969_0:249:4608:2841_1920x0_80_0_0_cb43dd54101b5eaa0e0f34995550d74a.jpg

Don’t expect the US to suddenly leave Iraq “while corporate interests steer American foreign policy,” Isa Blumi, an associate professor at the Department of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies at Stockholm University, told Sputnik.The US footprint “remains omnipresent, hegemonic, willing to use enormous violence,” he noted.The military presence “will be modified” due to the “vulnerability of explicit American presence” to aerial attacks, which might chip away at the dimming aura of US invincibility, the expert underscored.Since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the bases of the US-led international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria, have come under regular attacks, with armed Shiite groups claiming responsibility in Iraq.Domestic politics could also be a motive as part of a “campaign message for the American people to be persuaded that the US is not participating in the events that are happening now [in the Middle East].”The US “is not giving up its firm control over Iraq's oil,” which it has been plundering, he emphasized.The CJTF-OIR was established in 2014 by the US Central Command as part of a combat mission against IS* forces. However, observers have noted that the operation was more about expanding the US' footprint and maintaining an illegal presence in the country.The American withdrawal will “reduce the tension in Iraq,” Ali Mamouri, former strategic communication advisor to the Iraqi prime minister, told Sputnik.The Afghanistan scenario, where the Taliban** swiftly swept to power in the wake of the disastrous US withdrawal, won’t be repeated in Iraq, according to Mamouri.After a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport assassinated Popular Mobilization Forces deputy leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani on January 3, 2020, Iraq’s parliament demanded that all US forces in the country be expelled. However, a reluctant Washington reclassified its operations from a "combat mission" to a "train, assist and advise" one.In January, 2024, a US airstrike killed commander Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, leader of Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, an Iraqi PMF-affiliated militia which helped rout Daesh* across Syria and Iraq between 2013 and 2017. This was followed by an announcement by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani indicating that he would boost dialogue with Washington on the removal of all American forces from the country.“It is a commitment that the government will not back down from, and will not neglect anything that would complete national sovereignty over the land, sky, and waters of Iraq,” Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized in a statement.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries**Under UN sanctions for terrorist activities

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/us-iraq-agree-on-two-phase-transition-plan-to-end-military-ops-in-iraq--senior-official-1120322340.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/us-will-only-be-thrown-out-of-iraq-kicking-and-screaming-heres-why-1116082347.html

iraq

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

is us leaving iraq completely, when will us forces leave iraq, why are us forces to leave iraq, why does iraq want us troops to leave, are us troops still in iraq