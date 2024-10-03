https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/pentagon-declines-to-comment-on-whether-iranian-oil-facilities-are-potential-targets-1120404333.html

Pentagon Declines to Comment on Whether Iranian Oil Facilities Are Potential Targets

Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Thursday declined to comment on whether Iranian oil facilities would be potential targets in an expected Israeli strike on Iran.

"Detailing out from here what potential targets might look like, I just don't think that serves a purpose or is really that helpful," Singh said during a press briefing. US President Joe Biden said he does not support an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites but left the door open when asked whether he'd support an Israeli strike on Iran’s oil facilities.On Tuesday, Iran launched several hundred ballistic missiles toward Israel in response to the killings of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Palestinian movement Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) senior commander Abbas Nilforoushan. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that his government was not seeking a war with Israel but would confront any threat in a resolute manner.

