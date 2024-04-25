https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/why-bidens-new-ukraine-aid-package-wont-hinder-unstoppable-russian-advance-1118112096.html

Why Biden's New Ukraine Aid Package Won't Hinder Unstoppable Russian Advance

US President Joe Biden signed into law a foreign aid bill that includes $61 billion for Ukraine on April 24. The Pentagon signaled it will provide $1 billion in ammo for the Kiev regime as soon as possible. Could this move halt the Ukrainian Armed Forces' retreat?

Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that Ukraine will receive NATO-grade munitions soon, with the Pentagon poised to supply $1 billion in new military materials to the Kiev regime. The package includes air defense ammo, artillery rounds, armored vehicles and other military equipment.It has been revealed that Team Biden secretly approved the delivery of the long-range Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) capable of hitting targets 300 km away in February. The weapons systems reportedly arrived in Ukraine this month.Western press met the signing of the $61 billion bill and the news about ATACMS delivery with enthusiasm. In particular, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Sunday that Ukraine will secure "ATACMS to knock the bridge down between Crimea and Russia," referring to the Crimea (or Kerch) Bridge, an element of Russia's civilian infrastructure in the region.Washington's bellicose rhetoric has failed to dishearten Moscow: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that new arms supplies would not tip the situation on the battlefield in Kiev's favor. He drew attention to the fact that previous weapons deliveries failed to upend the dynamics of the Russian special military operation. According to Peskov, the situation on the front speaks for itself.Since the beginning of this year, the Russian Armed Forces have taken control of over 400 square kilometers in the special military operation zone, as per the Russian Ministry of Defense.Russian troops are continuing their offensive operations in the area of Ocheretino and Chasov Yar to expel Ukrainian forces from the DPR.Moscow has made it clear that NATO's deliveries of long-range missiles, including ATACMs, would require the Russian military to expand the "buffer line" in the zone of the special military operation to ensure the security of civilians living in border regions and new Russian territories.Meanwhile, international observers tell the US mainstream press that a new military package may help Ukraine avoid sweeping defeat but is unlikely to ensure the Kiev regime's victory. "It offers Ukraine the prospect of staying in the war this year," presumed British professor and security expert Michael Clarke, as cited by ABC News. The media outlet acknowledged that Russia is continuing to advance along the entire 1,000-kilometer front line and is likely to make further gains on the battlefield.

