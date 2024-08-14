International
Burkina Faso Highly Appreciates Russian Instructors - Defense Minister
Burkina Faso Highly Appreciates Russian Instructors - Defense Minister
Burkina Faso highly appreciates Russian instructors compared to French ones, Burkinabe Defense Minister Kassoum Coulibaly told Sputnik.
"If I deal with someone who comes to teach me, but is at a lower level than me, what do you want me to learn? Russian instructors bring us something new. It is about how to conduct combat operations, about Russian military doctrine. This is an advantage that has enriched us greatly," Coulibaly said. In partnership with the French side, there was a big gap between what was said and what was done, the minister added. Commenting on the Army-2024 forum, the official said that it was intense and the participants saw the capabilities of artillery, means of combating drones, noting that it was a good experience.
16:14 GMT 14.08.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Burkina Faso highly appreciates Russian instructors compared to French ones, Burkinabe Defense Minister Kassoum Coulibaly told Sputnik.
"If I deal with someone who comes to teach me, but is at a lower level than me, what do you want me to learn? Russian instructors bring us something new. It is about how to conduct combat operations, about Russian military doctrine. This is an advantage that has enriched us greatly," Coulibaly said.
In partnership with the French side, there was a big gap between what was said and what was done, the minister added.
Commenting on the Army-2024 forum, the official said that it was intense and the participants saw the capabilities of artillery, means of combating drones, noting that it was a good experience.
