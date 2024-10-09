https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/sputnik-expands-partner-network-in-indonesia-1120484954.html
Sputnik Expands Partner Network in Indonesia
The agreement was signed by Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and Rector of YAI Persada Indonesia University Sri Astuti Indriyati.
Sputnik Expands Partner Network in Indonesia
Sputnik international news agency and radio and YAI Persada Indonesia University have agreed on cooperation. The agreement was signed by Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and Rector of Persada Indonesia University Sri Astuti Indriyati.
Opening the signing ceremony, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov
said: “I am pleased to witness the growing interest of Indonesian youth towards Russia, your willingness to independently conduct research
and explore our country. We see that many Indonesians choose Russia as their preferred destination for higher education, and currently more than 800 Indonesian students are studying in different fields, including journalism, all over my country.”
Following the signing, Vasily Pushkov spoke about the importance of cooperation between Russia and Indonesia in various fields, particularly in education: “We are confident that we will be able to work constructively with the university on a number of projects. First and foremost, I am referring to our SputnikPro outreach project, which allows students from all over the world to gain valuable experience of working in international journalism from their senior colleagues.”
Rector Sri Astuti Indriyati
emphasized that diversifying partnerships
is one of the priorities on the university’s agenda and expressed hope that Sputnik
will add to the list of friendly organizations after signing the memorandum: “At the moment, the university already has a large number of agreements with a number of countries around the world, now Russia is among them
.”
Established in 1973, Persada Indonesia Y.A.I. is one of the country’s leading universities, with over 10,000 students enrolled in the humanities and technology programs. The school’s main campus is located in Jakarta.