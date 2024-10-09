https://sputnikglobe.com/20241009/sputnik-expands-partner-network-in-indonesia-1120484954.html

Sputnik Expands Partner Network in Indonesia

The agreement was signed by Sputnik’s Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and Rector of YAI Persada Indonesia University Sri Astuti Indriyati.

Opening the signing ceremony, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Indonesia Sergei Tolchenov said: “I am pleased to witness the growing interest of Indonesian youth towards Russia, your willingness to independently conduct research and explore our country. We see that many Indonesians choose Russia as their preferred destination for higher education, and currently more than 800 Indonesian students are studying in different fields, including journalism, all over my country.”Rector Sri Astuti Indriyati emphasized that diversifying partnerships is one of the priorities on the university’s agenda and expressed hope that Sputnik will add to the list of friendly organizations after signing the memorandum: “At the moment, the university already has a large number of agreements with a number of countries around the world, now Russia is among them.”

