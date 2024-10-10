https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/budapest-under-pressure-to-end-energy-cooperation-with-russia---foreign-minister-1120500541.html

Budapest Under Pressure to End Energy Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

Budapest is facing external pressure aimed at making it end its energy cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"Regardless of all the threats and friendly advice by friends and allies, we were brave enough to build that [Turkish Stream] pipeline, and this alternative route can help not only Hungary but other countries in Central Europe who might be facing a changing situation because of the cutting of the transit through Ukraine," Szijjarto said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum 2024. Maintaining energy ties with Moscow is in Budapest's best interests, he also said. "All contracts have been respected so far, and deliveries have been arriving on time. Whenever we needed additional volumes, we were able to make an agreement. Secondly, is there a better alternative or not? Is there a better offer? I have to say no," the Hungarian foreign minister added.

