China Ready to Expand Transactions in National Currencies With ASEAN States – Premier
China is ready to strengthen the integration of cross-border payment systems and to scale up national currencies settlement with ASEAN states, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Thursday.
"China would like to enhance railway, port and other infrastructure cooperation with ASEAN, expedite the signing and implementation of the FTA 3.0, strengthen the linkage among cross-border payment systems, and scale up local currency settlement," Li said at the 27th China-ASEAN Summit in Laos. The Chinese premier also said that within the framework of their cooperation China and ASEAN need to cooperate more in emerging industries to enhance sustainable growth and to create a "multidimensional connectivity network to enable unimpeded development" for Asia in the future. He also stressed the necessity of deepening people-to-people and cultural exchanges to help solidify the foundation of friendship.
The ASEAN summit is being held from October 6-11 in Vientiane, Laos. The main topic of the summit is Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.