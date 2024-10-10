https://sputnikglobe.com/20241010/cias-freak-offs-spy-agency-mired-in-sexual-abuse-scandals-1120500280.html

CIA's ‘Freak Offs’: Spy Agency Mired in Sexual Abuse Scandals

A 648-page internal watchdog report detailing systemic shortcomings in the CIA's handling of sexual misconduct remains confidential, yet numerous cases have surfaced publicly.

An internal CIA survey obtained by CNN revealed that among the 25% of the workforce who responded, 28% reported experiencing at least one incident of a sexually hostile work environment during their tenure at the agency, while 7% encountered unwanted sexual contact or assault. Reports suggest that the true extent of the issue is underreported.Examples of Known Sexual Crimes Within the Agency and BeyondA senior officer allegedly armed with a gun confronted a female contractor at her home, demanding sexual relations, as detailed in a federal complaint obtained by CNN.An undercover CIA officer in Europe is accused of knowingly infecting at least three colleagues with an incurable sexually transmitted disease.CIA officer Brian Jeffrey Raymond was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drugging 27 unsuspecting women from five countries and raping or engaging in nonconsensual sexual contact with 10 of them.Why Do Most Sexual Crimes Remain Unreported?Many CIA employees reportedly hesitate to report sexual assaults over fears of disclosing classified info, potential retaliation from their abusers, or repercussions involving law enforcement.That said, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently touched upon the case of P. Diddy, suggesting that the American deep state elite and special services often turn a blind eye to degrading moral standards within US institutions.

