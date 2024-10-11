https://sputnikglobe.com/20241011/israeli-forces-try-everything-on-us--displaced-lebanese-citizen-1120510183.html

Israeli Forces ‘Try Everything on Us’ – Displaced Lebanese Citizen

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut show no signs of abating, with Lebanon's health ministry stating that 22 people were killed and 117 more in a such attack on the Lebanese capital on Thursday.

Speaking to Sputnik on how it feels to be displaced due to Israeli attacks, Lebanese citizen Zaynab Nemr said that leaving her native town was "a hard decision."Upon moving to the Lebanese capital, Zaynab and her dear ones realized the fact that staying in the city "wasn't safe anymore because the Israeli military destroyed a lot of buildings every night.""They used huge bombs, and maybe they used uranium. The result of this bombing was danger to the environment, to us, to everything. Because we inhaled chemical products that maybe contain uranium and other dangerous chemicals," Zaynab said.Nemr argued that as compared to the 2006 Lebanon war, the current one is "more horrible and terrific." The Israeli forces "try everything on us. They try every single thing that they have produced in order to then try and attack us with it," per the American University of Beirut specialist.Zaynab, who also works alongside the university team to support other displaced people in Beirut, underscored that she had her own motivations for going ahead with the job."What motivates me to continue working is the belief that we are not just providing aid but helping people take control of their own future. My purpose is to help our people regain their strength and self-sufficiency, even in the face of hardship," Zaynab concluded.

