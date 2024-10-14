https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/eu-foreign-ministers-fail-to-reach-consensus-on-ukraine-assistance-fund-1120551472.html
EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Reach Consensus on Ukraine Assistance Fund
EU foreign ministers have once again failed to reach a consensus on the Ukraine Assistance Fund within the European Peace Facility (EPF), EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"We also need to finally find a consensus on my proposal to unblock the European Peace Facility's Ukraine Assistance Fund. We are almost there, we will look and find a way. I cannot say you that there is 100%, but almost. I am sure we will reach a full agreement of all member states on my last proposal," Borrell told a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg. Borrell also announced his plans to travel to Ukraine before his mandate ends. The EPF is an off-budget military funding mechanism established in March 2021 with a total budget of over 17 billion euros ($18.5 billion) for 2021-2027. Most of its funds have already been allocated for partial compensation to EU countries for the funds spent on military assistance to Ukraine.
EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Reach Consensus on Ukraine Assistance Fund
