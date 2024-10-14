International
EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Reach Consensus on Ukraine Assistance Fund
EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Reach Consensus on Ukraine Assistance Fund
Sputnik International
EU foreign ministers have once again failed to reach a consensus on the Ukraine Assistance Fund within the European Peace Facility (EPF), EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"We also need to finally find a consensus on my proposal to unblock the European Peace Facility's Ukraine Assistance Fund. We are almost there, we will look and find a way. I cannot say you that there is 100%, but almost. I am sure we will reach a full agreement of all member states on my last proposal," Borrell told a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg. Borrell also announced his plans to travel to Ukraine before his mandate ends. The EPF is an off-budget military funding mechanism established in March 2021 with a total budget of over 17 billion euros ($18.5 billion) for 2021-2027. Most of its funds have already been allocated for partial compensation to EU countries for the funds spent on military assistance to Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign ministers have once again failed to reach a consensus on the Ukraine Assistance Fund within the European Peace Facility (EPF), EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.
"We also need to finally find a consensus on my proposal to unblock the European Peace Facility's Ukraine Assistance Fund. We are almost there, we will look and find a way. I cannot say you that there is 100%, but almost. I am sure we will reach a full agreement of all member states on my last proposal," Borrell told a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg.
Borrell also announced his plans to travel to Ukraine before his mandate ends.

"I also committed to [Ukrainian Foreign] Minister [Andrii] Sybiha that I will travel to Ukraine before the end of my mandate, but I do not want to do it before having an agreement to unblock the EPF money for Ukraine," the politician said.

The EPF is an off-budget military funding mechanism established in March 2021 with a total budget of over 17 billion euros ($18.5 billion) for 2021-2027. Most of its funds have already been allocated for partial compensation to EU countries for the funds spent on military assistance to Ukraine.

Russia has said that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the United States and NATO are directly involved in the conflict not only by providing weapons, but also by training Ukrainian personnel in European countries.

