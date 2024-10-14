https://sputnikglobe.com/20241014/eu-foreign-ministers-fail-to-reach-consensus-on-ukraine-assistance-fund-1120551472.html

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Reach Consensus on Ukraine Assistance Fund

EU foreign ministers have once again failed to reach a consensus on the Ukraine Assistance Fund within the European Peace Facility (EPF), EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We also need to finally find a consensus on my proposal to unblock the European Peace Facility's Ukraine Assistance Fund. We are almost there, we will look and find a way. I cannot say you that there is 100%, but almost. I am sure we will reach a full agreement of all member states on my last proposal," Borrell told a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg. Borrell also announced his plans to travel to Ukraine before his mandate ends. The EPF is an off-budget military funding mechanism established in March 2021 with a total budget of over 17 billion euros ($18.5 billion) for 2021-2027. Most of its funds have already been allocated for partial compensation to EU countries for the funds spent on military assistance to Ukraine.

