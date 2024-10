https://sputnikglobe.com/20241015/malaysia-invites-putin-for-visit-ready-to-ensure-his-stay---agriculture-minister-1120565265.html

Malaysia Invites Putin for Visit, Ready to Ensure His Stay - Agriculture Minister

Malaysia invites Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the country and is ready to ensure his stay, Malaysian Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, we are ready [to ensure Putin's stay]. We invite Putin to visit Malaysia," Sabu said. Malaysia and Russia have "very strong relations, including in defense," the minister added. Malaysia, as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), will promote closer ties with Russia next year, Minister Sabu also noted.

