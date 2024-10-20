https://sputnikglobe.com/20241020/hamas-will-not-cease-activities-after-sinwars-death-iranian-foreign-minister-believes-1120605957.html

Hamas Will Not Cease Activities After Sinwar's Death, Iranian Foreign Minister Believes

The murder of Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar will not be a reason for the Palestinian movement to cease its activities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi believes.

He believes that the event will only boost the cohesion of the Palestinian movement. He emphasized that there was a risk of conflict in many countries in the region, including Syria. Sinwar was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, CNN reported earlier, citing pathologist Chen Kugel, who conducted the autopsy on the head of the Hamas politburo. Earlier, the spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), reserve Maj. Anna Ukolova, told Sputnik that Sinwar had been killed by tank fire, before which he was forced to move, as a shootout began after he was discovered by the Israeli military. On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officially announced that Sinwar, considered the main instigator and organizer of the unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, had been killed in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military. According to the military, Sinwar was killed on October 16. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that US intelligence had helped Israel track down the Hamas leader. US Vice President Kamala Harris said that American special forces also helped track Sinwar. On Friday, Hamas acknowledged the death of the head of the movement's political bureau.

