Ukraine Loses Up to 650 Soldiers in Battles With Russia's Battlegroup Yug - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Yug repelled three counterattacks, destroyed two REB stations and an ammunition depot, and eliminated up to 650 Ukrainian servicemen over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.

"Russia's Battlegroup Yug defeated formations of the 23rd, 24th, 30th, 54th, 93rd mechanized, 56th motorized infantry, 5th assault brigades, 4th and 18th brigades of the National Guard ... Three counterattacks by units of the 28th Mechanized, 79th Airborne Assault and 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repulsed," the MoD said in a statement, adding that Kiev lost up to 650 soldiers. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad defeated the manpower and equipment of seven Ukrainian brigades and repelled six counterattacks, and Kiev lost up to 370 soldiers. Ukraine also lost up to 50 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Sever and 65 servicemen in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr. Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks, the ministry said, adding that the enemy lost up to 525 servicemen, two tanks, including the French-made AMX-10 and the Kozak armored fighting vehicle. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok thwarted two Ukraine's counterattacks, with Kiev's losses amounting to up to 90 soldiers. In addition, Russian troops hit Ukrainian energy facilities providing the Ukrainian armed forces with fuel and lubricants, the statement added.

