https://sputnikglobe.com/20241021/ukraine-crisis-not-local-conflict-has-geopolitical-perspective---russian-foreign-ministry-1120614242.html

Ukraine Crisis Not Local Conflict, Has Geopolitical Perspective - Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Crisis Not Local Conflict, Has Geopolitical Perspective - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian crisis is not a local conflict, it has a geopolitical perspective, Alexey Polishchuk, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Sputnik.

2024-10-21T04:39+0000

2024-10-21T04:39+0000

2024-10-21T05:06+0000

world

volodymyr zelensky

dmitry peskov

kiev

ukraine

russia

nato

verkhovna rada

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to understand that the Ukrainian crisis is not a local conflict, it has a geopolitical perspective and is fundamentally different from the German, Korean, Cypriot and other scenarios that you are talking about," he said, commenting on media reports that, in the opinion of some Western and Ukrainian officials, the conflict can only be resolved according to the "German scenario." The very fact of putting forward a "victory plan" disavows the statements of the Kiev leadership about striving for peace, since its essence lies in the maximum escalation of the conflict, Alexey Polishchuk told Sputnik.He believes that Zelensky "is again begging for weapons, money, admission to NATO, permission to strike deep into Russia," which is necessary for the physical and political survival of the Kiev regime, its leader and members of his team."And for this, Ukraine will pay with its sovereignty, natural and economic resources and the lives of its own citizens," the diplomat concluded.Moscow warns its friends and partners against supporting Kiev's "peace formula" and "peace summit," these are ultimatum initiatives, Alexey Polishchuk said.The Kiev regime poses a threat to the security of Ukraine and its citizens, Polishchuk said.According to the diplomat, "the best guarantee of Ukraine's security is a return to the origins of its statehood, a neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status, respect for the rights of ethnic Russians, Russian-speaking citizens, protection of the Russian language, and the educational and linguistic rights of national minorities."On October 16, Volodymyr Zelensky presented the so-called "victory plan" in the Ukrainian parliament. The document includes five points and three secret additions. In particular, the first point implies inviting Ukraine to NATO with subsequent membership, the second — lifting restrictions on long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory, the third — the deployment of a "comprehensive non-nuclear deterrence package" of Russia in Ukraine. Zelensky emphasized that the implementation of the plan "depends on partners."Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a real peace plan for Kiev would be the realization of the futility of the policy they were pursuing. He believes that Zelensky's new "peace plan" may actually repeat the US plan, which is to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian. According to Peskov, in order to achieve peace, Kiev must sober up and realize the reasons that led it to the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241016/kremlin-real-peace-plan-for-ukraine-will-be-to-realize-futility-of-policy-it-pursues-1120572574.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/zelensky-says-us-lost-interest-in-ukraine-amid-presidential-race-1120599379.html

kiev

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine crisis, geopolitical perspective, russian foreign ministry