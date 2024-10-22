https://sputnikglobe.com/20241022/us-makes-last-ditch-effort-at-mideast-diplomatic-headway-before-looming-election-1120630786.html

US Makes Last-Ditch Effort at Mideast Diplomatic Headway Before Looming Election

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked upon a Middle East tour as Washington makes a last-ditch attempt at pushing Israel towards some semblance of a negotiation process before the US presidential election.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked upon a Middle East tour as Washington makes a last-ditch attempt at pushing Israel towards some semblance of a negotiation process before the US presidential election. The itinerary of the week-long visit takes Blinken first to Israel on Tuesday, then on to Jordan and Qatar. Blinken has been tasked with discussing how to bring an end to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza, humanitarian assistance for the devastated enclave, and "day after" plans, such as security, governance, and reconstruction for the region after the fighting ends, a senior State Department official told reporters. Regarding Israel’s aggression against Lebanon, where the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been targeting the Shia Hezbollah movement, Blinken will reportedly focus on how to secure a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. He is also expected to take up with Israel its anticipated response to Iran's missile attack following Tehran’s October 1 ballistic missile strike. The Iranian attack on Israeli military and intelligence facilities came in response to a months-long series of Israeli provocations. This will be the top US diplomat's 11th trip to the region since the events of October 7, 2023 triggered the full-blown Gaza war, which has left 42,600 people, including nearly 16,765 children, dead, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.The administration of President Joe Biden has demonstrated its complete inability to resolve the spiraling crisis, while juggling military aid to its ally with warnings of cutting off any further deliveries unless the humanitarian situation in Gaza is improved.

