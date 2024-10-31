https://sputnikglobe.com/20241031/69-of-americans-frustrated-anxious-over-looming-election-as-media-whips-up-fears-of-violence-1120737778.html

69% of Americans ‘Frustrated’, ‘Anxious’ Over Looming Election as Media Whips Up Fears of Violence

69% of Americans ‘Frustrated’, ‘Anxious’ Over Looming Election as Media Whips Up Fears of Violence

Sputnik International

Americans and much of the world are holding their breath in anticipation of next Tuesday’s presidential election, with the vote expected to have implications not only domestically, but globally.

2024-10-31T14:27+0000

2024-10-31T14:27+0000

2024-10-31T14:27+0000

americas

americans

donald trump

kamala harris

us

election

2024 us presidential election

democrats

republicans

vote

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1f/1120738453_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_67719d353f1182021c99d7617342ab98.jpg

Nearly seven in ten Americans are feeling ‘frustrated’ and ‘anxious’ as Election Day nears, fresh polling released Thursday by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggests.Querying adult respondents on the emotions they’re feeling ahead of the November 5 vote, the pollster also found that 75% are “interested,” and 36% “excited.”The new polling comes toward the tail end of the US’s long, grueling presidential cycle, with the 2024 race in particular proving a highly stress-inducing environment full of mutual recriminations and divisive rhetoric, a last-minute candidate swap and two assassination attempts.Separate polling published this week by the American Psychological Association found that 56% of adult Americans fear that the 2024 election could culminate in ‘the end of US democracy’, while 72% are concerned that the results could lead to violence.The media has played up election-related fears as best it could in recent weeks and months, with mainstream outlets and political thinktanks from Vox, Politico and CNN to Forbes, Foreign Policy magazine and even the Council on Foreign Relations writing about the prospects of “political violence” and even fueling fears of outright “civil war” in a campaign already fraught with division and fears, primarily among Republicans, of voter fraud in swing states.The latest RealClearPolitics average of polling shows former president Trump ahead of his Democratic rival both nationally and in most battleground states, including Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Arizona, Ohio and Nevada, although Harris has the lead in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Virginia and New Mexico. Under the US’s electoral college system, the candidate with the most electoral votes, not the winner of the popular vote, becomes president.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241028/trump-vs-harris-secessionism-and-polarization-on-rise-in-us-1120710422.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241030/trump-vs-harris-who-are-the-big-money-players-supporting-the-candidates-and-whats-soros-game-1120726212.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

what will us elections decide, who's winning trump or harris, are americans nervous about election, what do americans fear