Kalashnikov Concern's Top-5 Masterpieces

Today marks the 105th anniversary since the birth of Mikhail Kalashnikov, father of the AK-47. The arms enterprise named in his honor has grown into one of the largest defense companies in Russia.

Today marks 105 years since the birth of Mikhail Kalashnikov, renowned designer of the AK-47, one of the world’s most iconic firearms. His invention, known for its reliability and ease of use, has had a profound influence on global military history. Over the years, the arms enterprise established in his honor, the Kalashnikov Concern, has expanded and developed into one of the leading defense companies in Russia. With a diverse range of products and a legacy rooted in innovation, the company continues to play a significant role in the defense sector, both in Russia and internationally, carrying forward Kalashnikov’s impact on modern warfare and defense technology.Here’s are Kalashnikov Concern's top five products: AK-12This standard-issue 5.45x39mm assault rifle is the spiritual successor of the AK-47, introduced in Russia in 2018, and exported to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Syria and Qatar. Features improved ergonomics and accuracy, including handguard with picatinny rails, adjustable folding buttstock, muzzle brake and compatibility with array of optical/night vision sights. Dragunov SVDPraised by militaries and gun enthusiasts alike as one of the most durable, dependable and long-lived sniper rifles in the world. Introduced in the 1960s and exported to over four dozen countries. The semi-automatic rifle features a 7.62x54mmR cartridge and is designed to engage targets up to 800 m away. Russian troops carry the modernized SVD-M, which has plastic instead of wood components, folding buttstock, and ergonomic pistol grip. Lancet DroneMaking its debut in 2022, Lancet drones have become the bane of Ukraine’s NATO-armed and equipped forces. The UAVs are defined by their distinct X-wing shape, whose placement, size and adjustability vary by model. Models include the Z-51 (50 km range, 5 kg warhead, 80+ km/h speed), the Z-52, (30+ km range, 3 kg warhead) and the Z-53 (5 kg payload, network-centric warfare ready). Vikhr & VerbaThe Vikhr-1 is an air-launched guided missile used against both ground and air targets, armed with an 8 kg warhead. 10-12 km range. Carried by Mi-28, Ka-50 and Ka-52 helicopters and Su-25 jets. Verba is a man-portable SAM with 1.5 kg warhead and 6.5 km range. Kitolov-2MPrecision 122-mm artillery shell with semi-active laser guidance. These 28-kg shells have a 5.3 kg blast frag payload. Used by D-30 towed and 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled guns.Who Was Mikhail Kalashnikov?Russian engineer and arms designer Mikhail Kalashnikov was born 105 years ago. His name was destined to become synonymous with his most famous creation – the AK-47, or “Kalashnikov” rifle. Mikhail Kalashnikov was born on November 10, 1919, into a large peasant family living in the remote village of Kurya, Altai Territory. He became fascinated with weapons from an early age, accompanying his father on hunting trips. Kalashnikov finished school studies in 1936 and was conscripted into the Red Army in 1938. When World War II broke out, Kalashnikov was serving as a tank driver and engineer. In June 1941, Kalashnikov’s tank was set alight, and he was wounded, forcing him to spend six months in hospital. It was while convalescing that he listened to fellow soldiers complaining about the obsolete rifles they were using that were prone to jamming. Once he was discharged, Kalashnikov, who lacked any formal engineering training, started work on what would become the AK-47. Kalashnikov’s early designs were rejected, but his talent was noticed. He was assigned to the Red Army’s Central Scientific-Developmental Firing Range for Rifle Firearms. In 1944, the aspiring designer came up with the idea for a gas-operated carbine for the new 7.62x39 mm cartridge. This and several of his other works became the precursors of the AK-47 – the standard issue assault rifle that Kalashnikov designed in 1947. After winning a design competition, the AK-47 was recommended to the Soviet Army’s arsenal. After a pilot batch was successfully produced for military testing in 1948, the AK-47 was adopted as the standard rifle of the Soviet military in 1949. Over the course of his career, Kalashnikov improved the AK-47's design to make it lighter and cheaper to manufacture. He developed a portfolio of weapons that included the superior AKM, which, in turn, evolved into the RPK light machine gun in the early 1960s. Today the AK-47 is in official use by the militaries of more than 50 countries, operating reliably in conditions ranging from the desert to the Arctic Circle.

