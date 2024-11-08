https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/what-new-russian-weapons-did-putin-hint-at-in-his-valdai-speech--1120824559.html

What New Russian Weapons Did Putin Hint at in His Valdai Speech?

What New Russian Weapons Did Putin Hint at in His Valdai Speech?

Sputnik International

In his address to the Valdai Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is completing tests and is about to put into service the high-tech weapons systems he spoke about five years ago.

2024-11-08T16:18+0000

2024-11-08T16:18+0000

2024-11-08T16:18+0000

military & intelligence

alexei leonkov

americans

russia

valdai

ukraine

burevestnik

nato

sarmat

iskander-m

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1113997400_83:242:1095:811_1920x0_80_0_0_cbae8a21a135dacf37e9dcda76406e96.jpg

"I think, first of all, he was talking about the systems that form the nuclear triad," Alexei Leonkov, a veteran Russian military analyst and editor of the magazine Arsenal of the Fatherland, told Sputnik. The pundit explained that the nuclear-capable systems could be used in the event of open aggression against Russia. Russia has recently field-tested its hypersonic and high-precision weapons including the Kinzhal, Zircon and Iskander-M missile systems, Leonkov noted, which demonstrated high accuracy and efficiency during the military operation in Ukraine. Russia has no other choice but to strengthen its security since the US and NATO have torn up all previous agreements with Moscow on strategic stability and nuclear weapons, he said. Washington gambled on the Ukraine conflict to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the pundit continued. But that proxy war has become a strategic defeat for the US itself, he stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/russian-air-force-vet-on-ukrainian-f-16s-weak-spot-theres-no-place-jets-can-hide-from-kinzhals-1120316295.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/from-t-90-tanks-to-sarmat-icbms-russian-armories-top-weapons-1113537607.html

russia

valdai

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

vladimir putin, vaidal forum, russian nuclear triad, poseidon, sarmat, burevestnik, russian hypersonic weapons, russian nuclear weapons, newest russian weapons