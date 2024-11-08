https://sputnikglobe.com/20241108/what-new-russian-weapons-did-putin-hint-at-in-his-valdai-speech--1120824559.html
What New Russian Weapons Did Putin Hint at in His Valdai Speech?
What New Russian Weapons Did Putin Hint at in His Valdai Speech?
Sputnik International
In his address to the Valdai Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is completing tests and is about to put into service the high-tech weapons systems he spoke about five years ago.
2024-11-08T16:18+0000
2024-11-08T16:18+0000
2024-11-08T16:18+0000
military & intelligence
alexei leonkov
americans
russia
valdai
ukraine
burevestnik
nato
sarmat
iskander-m
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1113997400_83:242:1095:811_1920x0_80_0_0_cbae8a21a135dacf37e9dcda76406e96.jpg
"I think, first of all, he was talking about the systems that form the nuclear triad," Alexei Leonkov, a veteran Russian military analyst and editor of the magazine Arsenal of the Fatherland, told Sputnik. The pundit explained that the nuclear-capable systems could be used in the event of open aggression against Russia. Russia has recently field-tested its hypersonic and high-precision weapons including the Kinzhal, Zircon and Iskander-M missile systems, Leonkov noted, which demonstrated high accuracy and efficiency during the military operation in Ukraine. Russia has no other choice but to strengthen its security since the US and NATO have torn up all previous agreements with Moscow on strategic stability and nuclear weapons, he said. Washington gambled on the Ukraine conflict to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the pundit continued. But that proxy war has become a strategic defeat for the US itself, he stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/russian-air-force-vet-on-ukrainian-f-16s-weak-spot-theres-no-place-jets-can-hide-from-kinzhals-1120316295.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/from-t-90-tanks-to-sarmat-icbms-russian-armories-top-weapons-1113537607.html
russia
valdai
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1113997400_172:191:1009:819_1920x0_80_0_0_37fa5bf3e2759a26233808975fa66949.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, vaidal forum, russian nuclear triad, poseidon, sarmat, burevestnik, russian hypersonic weapons, russian nuclear weapons, newest russian weapons
vladimir putin, vaidal forum, russian nuclear triad, poseidon, sarmat, burevestnik, russian hypersonic weapons, russian nuclear weapons, newest russian weapons
What New Russian Weapons Did Putin Hint at in His Valdai Speech?
In his address to the Valdai Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia is completing tests and is about to put into service the high-tech weapons systems he spoke about five years ago.
"I think, first of all, he was talking about the systems that form the nuclear triad," Alexei Leonkov, a veteran Russian military analyst and editor of the magazine Arsenal of the Fatherland, told Sputnik.
"This includes the Sarmat [intercontinental ballistic missile], the Poseidon underwater drone and the Burevestnik unlimited-range cruise missile."
The pundit explained that the nuclear-capable systems could be used in the event of open aggression against Russia.
Russia has recently field-tested its hypersonic and high-precision weapons including the Kinzhal
, Zircon
and Iskander-M
missile systems, Leonkov noted, which demonstrated high accuracy and efficiency during the military operation in Ukraine.
"Russia is the only country in the world that used its hypersonic systems during combat operations," the military analyst highlighted.
Russia has no other choice but to strengthen its security since the US and NATO have torn up all previous agreements with Moscow on strategic stability and nuclear weapons, he said.
Washington gambled on the Ukraine conflict to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the pundit continued. But that proxy war has become a strategic defeat for the US itself, he stressed.
"None of the goals that the Americans set for their Ukrainian proxy forces – to defeat Russia or to not allow it to win – have been accomplished or will be accomplished. And everyone understands that," Leonkov said.
20 September 2023, 19:07 GMT