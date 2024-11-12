International
Russian Northern Fleet Frigate Admiral Golovko Conducts Drills in English Channel
06:29 GMT 12.11.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko completed its passage through the English Channel (La Manche) and is currently continuing to carry out missions in the Atlantic Ocean, the fleet said.
"The Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko completed its passage through the English Channel and is currently continuing to carry out missions in designated areas of the Atlantic Ocean," the statement says.
It was specified that during the passage through the strait zone, the crew of the Russian frigate conducted exercises to ensure air defense and anti-submarine defense of a detachment of ships, as well as a number of training sessions to conduct rescue operations using deck-based aircraft — Ka-27 helicopters.
According to the fleet, the combat crews of the frigate's main command post conducted training on avoiding dangerous targets in the difficult conditions of intensive shipping in the strait zone.
Also, anti-terrorist exercises were conducted on board the frigate, during which actions were practiced according to various inputs, including countering unmanned boats and unmanned aerial vehicles of a mock enemy.

The long-distance voyage of Admiral Golovko began on November 2 with its departure from the main base of the Northern Fleet in Severomorsk.

