Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Defense Infrastructure as Military Assets Destroyed
The attacks were carried out using operational-tactical aviation, missile forces, artillery, and strike drones.
The Russian Army has struck military airfields and energy facilities supporting Ukraine's defense industry, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"Damage was inflicted on the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities supporting the activities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 142 areas," the ministry specified.
Likewise, air defense systems shot down six HIMARS multiple rocket system rounds produced in the United States and 71 flying drones.
Since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed:
648 aircraft;
283 helicopters;
35,622 unmanned aerial vehicles;
585 anti-aircraft missile systems;
19,176 tanks and other armored combat vehicles;
1,487 combat vehicles of multiple rocket launch systems;
17,723 field artillery guns and mortars;
28,182 units of special military motor vehicles.
Other Developments
Tsentr Battlegroup
continued its advance deeper into Ukrainian defenses, repelling 11 attacks, with Ukrainian forces losing up to 470 personnel and a German-made Leopard tank, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense
inflicted damage on personnel and equipment of the 100th Mechanized, 142nd Infantry, 68th Jaeger Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the 116th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Dzerzhinsk, Voznesenka, Dyleyevka, and Ukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic
repelled 11 counterattacks from assault groups of the 23rd, 42nd, 154th, 117th Mechanized and 152nd Jaeger Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the Lyut Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian National Police
Ukrainian losses included up to 470 personnel, a Leopard tank, three armored personnel carriers, a US-made MaxxPro armored vehicle, a Kazak armored car, seven vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 gun, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, and two 122mm D-30 howitzers.
Sever Battlegroup
struck formations of four Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region, resulting in Ukrainian losses of up to 60 personnel, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense
inflicted damage on formations of the 22nd Mechanized and 57th Motorized Infantry Brigades, and the 103rd and 113th Territorial Defense Brigades in the areas of Bochkovo, Udy, Izbitskoye, and Kazachya Lopan in the Kharkov region
Ukrainian losses amounted to up to 60 personnel, an armored vehicle, and two vehicles.
Yug Battlegroup
improved its frontline positions, repelled five attacks, with Ukrainian forces suffering losses of up to 765 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, and two ammunition depots, according to the Ministry of Defense
inflicted damage on formations of the 24th, 30th Mechanized, 46th Airmobile, and 79th Air Assault Brigades, and the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Slavyansk, Nikolayevka, Predtechino, Dachnoye, and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic
repelled five counterattacks from assault groups of the 33rd, 54th Mechanized, and the 77th and 81st Airmobile Brigades
Ukrainian losses included up to 765 personnel, an armored personnel carrier, a vehicle, and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, as well as the destruction of two electronic warfare stations and two field ammunition depots.
Zapad Battlegroup
inflicted damage on personnel and equipment of five Ukrainian brigades and repelled three counterattacks, with enemy losses reaching up to 470, according to the Ministry of Defense
improved tactical positions and inflicted damage on the 42nd, 60th, 63rd, 115th Mechanized Brigades, and the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Nadiya in the Lugansk People's Republic, Kupyansk, Ostrovskoe in the Kharkov region, Krasny Liman, Yampolovka, and Torskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic
repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the 14th Mechanized Brigade and the 1st National Guard Brigade
Ukrainian losses included up to 470 personnel, five vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzer, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, two 105mm M119 guns, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, and the destruction of an Enclave-N electronic warfare station and four field ammunition depots.
Vostok Battlegroup
Ukrainian forces lost up to 150 personnel and a tank within the Vostok zone of responsibility, according to the Ministry of Defense
occupied more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted damage on formations of the 33rd Mechanized, 128th Mountain Assault Brigades, the 37th Marine Brigade, and the 128th Territorial Defense Brigade in the areas of Temirovka in the Zaporozhye region, Sukhi Yaly, Zelenoye Pole, and Rovnopol in the Donetsk People's Republic
repelled four counterattacks by the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade
Ukrainian losses included up to 150 personnel, a tank, six vehicles, and a 152mm D-20 gun.
Dnepr Battlegroup
inflicted damage on Ukrainian formations with overall enemy losses reaching up to 70 personnel, and destroyed a field ammunition depot, according to the Ministry of Defense
targeted personnel and equipment of the 110th Mechanized Brigade, and the 103rd and 126th Territorial Defense Brigades in the areas of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye region, Olgovka, and Nikolskoye in the Kherson region
Ukrainian losses included up to 70 personnel, four vehicles, and the destruction of a field ammunition depot.