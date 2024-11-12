https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/russian-strikes-hit-ukraines-defense-infrastructure-as-military-assets-destroyed-1120864079.html

Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Defense Infrastructure as Military Assets Destroyed

Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine's Defense Infrastructure as Military Assets Destroyed

Sputnik International

The Russian Army has struck military airfields and energy facilities supporting Ukraine's defense industry, the Ministry of Defense reported.

The Russian Army has struck military airfields and energy facilities supporting Ukraine's defense industry, the Ministry of Defense reported."Damage was inflicted on the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities supporting the activities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 142 areas," the ministry specified.Likewise, air defense systems shot down six HIMARS multiple rocket system rounds produced in the United States and 71 flying drones.Since the beginning of the special military operation, the following have been destroyed:Other DevelopmentsTsentr BattlegroupSever BattlegroupYug BattlegroupZapad BattlegroupVostok BattlegroupDnepr Battlegroup

