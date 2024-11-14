https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/russian-forces-liberate-voznesenka-target-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1120882693.html
Russian Forces Liberate Voznesenka, Target Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported that the Tsentr battlegroup pushed deeper into Ukrainian defenses and took control of the settlement of Voznesenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).
"Units of the Tsentr Battlegroup continued their advance into the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Voznesenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the MoD statement said.The Russian army also launched strikes on Ukrainian airfields and energy facilities which supply the defense industry. Air defense intercepted six HIMARS rockets and downed 78 drones."Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces' groups struck the infrastructure of military airfields, energy facilities supporting Ukraine's military-industrial complex, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 142 locations," the report stated.Other DevelopmentsThe Sever battlegroup reported eliminating up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles and seven motor vehicles while targeting units of the 71st Jaeger Brigade and the 113th and 120th Territorial Defense Brigades near Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov region.The Zapad battlegroup improved its tactical positions, neutralized personnel and equipment from seven Ukrainian brigades and repelled two counterattacks, inflicting up to 570 casualties. Destroyed assets included a US M113 armored personnel carrier, several artillery systems, electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots.The Yug battlegroup inflicted losses of up to 655 servicemen, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, and an armored personnel carrier in combat with formations of eight Ukrainian brigades in various areas. Destroyed equipment included Western-made artillery pieces, a Croatian multiple rocket launcher, electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots.The Vostok battlegroup improved its front-line positions, repelled two counterattacks and inflicted losses of up to 145 personnel, a tank and three armored fighting vehicles of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and the 127th and 128th territorial defense brigades in Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.The Dnepr battlegroup struck personnel and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades, causing up to 90 casualties and destroying seven motor vehicles and a D-20 howitzer near settlements in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.Total reported Ukrainian equipment losses since the start of the military operation in February 2022 include 648 fixed-wing aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,785 drones, 585 air defense systems, 19,208 armored fighting vehicles, 1,488 rocket launchers, 17,845 artillery units, and 28,261 military vehicles.
