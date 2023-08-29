https://sputnikglobe.com/20230829/change-of-plans-ukrainian-troops-get-vietnam-war-era-m113-apcs-instead-of-bradley-ifvs-1112962138.html

'Change of Plans': Ukrainian Troops Get Vietnam War-era M113 APCs Instead of Bradley IFVs

Ukrainian military personnel have expressed concern that they are being provided with M113 armored personnel carriers instead of the American Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) on which they were trained in Germany

According to the publication, this issue directly concerns the 32nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers', they currently active in the Kupyansk region."Soldiers have complained that they were trained in Germany to operate Bradleys... but were instead equipped with Vietnam War-era M113s," the report said.Bradley IFVs were introduced into the US Armed Forces in the early 1980s, while the M113's origins date back to the early 1960s.

