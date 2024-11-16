https://sputnikglobe.com/20241116/hezbollah-says-struck-simultaneously-5-israeli-military-bases-near-haifa-1120907318.html
Hezbollah Says Struck Simultaneously 5 Israeli Military Bases Near Haifa
Hezbollah Says Struck Simultaneously 5 Israeli Military Bases Near Haifa
Sputnik International
The Lebanese-based Hezbollah movement said on Saturday it had launched rockets at five Israeli military bases near the city of Haifa.
2024-11-16T20:54+0000
2024-11-16T20:54+0000
2024-11-16T20:54+0000
world
middle east
israel-lebanon tensions
israel-lebanon war
haifa
israel
hezbollah
israel defense forces (idf)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117773951_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb7005fc054dbcae7203c2710f06f80d.jpg
"The Islamic resistance fired a series of rockets at Israeli army bases in Haifa and Carmel. The strikes targeted the following facilities: the Haifa air force logistics base, the Haifa naval base, the Stella Maris naval base west of Haifa, the Teir Carmel logistics base, and for the first time the Nesher base, located 40 kilometers [25 miles] from the Lebanese border east of Haifa," Hezbollah said in a statement. The base in Nesher is believed to be lodging a gas storage facility used for the needs of the Israeli military, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241114/israel-informs-trump-of-intention-to-speed-up-lebanon-ceasefire-deal---reports-1120882062.html
haifa
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117773951_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ce45e0da50de83a9fbe74f5d78b1464.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hezbollah, israel defense forces, idf, lebanese shia, shia movement, israel-lebanon war, lebanon-israel war, israeli-shia war, israel-hezbollah war, hezbollah-israel war, hezbollah-israel crisis, hezbollah-israel strikes, israeli strikes, hezbollah strikes, haifa strikes, haifa bases
hezbollah, israel defense forces, idf, lebanese shia, shia movement, israel-lebanon war, lebanon-israel war, israeli-shia war, israel-hezbollah war, hezbollah-israel war, hezbollah-israel crisis, hezbollah-israel strikes, israeli strikes, hezbollah strikes, haifa strikes, haifa bases
Hezbollah Says Struck Simultaneously 5 Israeli Military Bases Near Haifa
BEIRUT, November 16 (Sputnik) - The Lebanese-based Hezbollah movement said on Saturday it had launched rockets at five Israeli military bases near the city of Haifa.