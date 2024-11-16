International
Hezbollah Says Struck Simultaneously 5 Israeli Military Bases Near Haifa
The Lebanese-based Hezbollah movement said on Saturday it had launched rockets at five Israeli military bases near the city of Haifa.
"The Islamic resistance fired a series of rockets at Israeli army bases in Haifa and Carmel. The strikes targeted the following facilities: the Haifa air force logistics base, the Haifa naval base, the Stella Maris naval base west of Haifa, the Teir Carmel logistics base, and for the first time the Nesher base, located 40 kilometers [25 miles] from the Lebanese border east of Haifa," Hezbollah said in a statement. The base in Nesher is believed to be lodging a gas storage facility used for the needs of the Israeli military, the statement read.
20:54 GMT 16.11.2024
Fire fighters fight flames in a fuel tank in Oil Refineries Ltd in Haifa bay, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Oil Refineries Ltd. located in the bay area of Haifa, is Israel's largest Oil refinery. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Fire fighters fight flames in a fuel tank in Oil Refineries Ltd in Haifa bay, Israel, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Oil Refineries Ltd. located in the bay area of Haifa, is Israel's largest Oil refinery. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2024
BEIRUT, November 16 (Sputnik) - The Lebanese-based Hezbollah movement said on Saturday it had launched rockets at five Israeli military bases near the city of Haifa.
"The Islamic resistance fired a series of rockets at Israeli army bases in Haifa and Carmel. The strikes targeted the following facilities: the Haifa air force logistics base, the Haifa naval base, the Stella Maris naval base west of Haifa, the Teir Carmel logistics base, and for the first time the Nesher base, located 40 kilometers [25 miles] from the Lebanese border east of Haifa," Hezbollah said in a statement.
The base in Nesher is believed to be lodging a gas storage facility used for the needs of the Israeli military, the statement read.
