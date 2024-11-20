https://sputnikglobe.com/20241120/russia-enables-global-south-to-develop-viable-economies-takeaways-from-sputnik-hosted-media-event-1120938503.html
Dmitry Kiselev, Director-General of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, spoke at the event held under the motto of "BRICS Potential: Expanding Humanitarian, Political, and Trade-Economic Development as a Driving Force for Fostering a New World Order," held in Delhi.
BRICS and Russia’s role in the global arena was one of the key topics that dominated a roundtable discussion on future cooperation prospects between Russia and India, hosted by Sputnik on November 20.He referred to last month’s 2024 BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, which “resulted from two parallel processes that started in the early 21st century, when Vladimir Putin became president of Russia and the country started to build a multipolar world.”“Peace always comes on the heels of war, now we have to build a new kind of future and Russia has been fighting on the frontline of this battle for new world order,” Kiselev pointed out. With Russia defending its borders and sovereignty amidst NATO's eastward expansion, Moscow “underscores the need for a balanced global architecture while addressing escalating arms races and military threats,” he added.Kiselev was echoed by Russian Ambassador in India Denis Alipov, who focused on the emerging “future world order” during the roundtable discussion.He said that the BRICS Summit in Kazan “took place at this turning point in the history, with new powers getting a stronger voice in the global affairs.” Alipov touted BRICS as an organization that “respects equality, diversity, mutual interest and mutual benefit.”India’s side was represented by Shri Amb. Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary, who praised BRICS as a “platform for Global South to push for global governance reforms.” Also in attendance was Dr. Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and professor at PGDAV College at the University of Delhi, who gave his thoughts on India's role in the globe. “It’s very clear: we believe there has to be cooperation not hegemony; we have to make this world a better place to live," Mahajan stressed.Moderating the discussion was Professor Alexander Dugin, Russian philosopher and founder of the Geopolitical School and Eurasian Movement. During his speech, he called to rethink “all theories of international relations, taking into account the new era in which all forgotten civilizations reemerged and are becoming the main actors.” “Russia now is not fighting against Ukraine — it fights against unipolar world order and in favor of multipolar one. Putin is leading a battle for the whole of humanity, that's the mission of Russia: to be the driver of a just, democratic and prosperous and peaceful multipolar world,” Dugin concluded.
BRICS and Russia’s role in the global arena was one of the key topics that dominated a roundtable discussion on future cooperation prospects between Russia and India
, hosted by Sputnik
on November 20.
Speaking at the event, Dmitry Kiselev, praised Russia’s fight “for the entire humanity to win their right to develop in freedom and to benefit from diversity as well as BRICS and other frameworks of this kind.”
He referred to last month’s 2024 BRICS summit
in the Russian city of Kazan, which “resulted from two parallel processes that started in the early 21st century, when Vladimir Putin became president of Russia and the country started to build a multipolar world
.”
“What brings BRICS nations together? Our commitment to peace, traditional values and agreements to promote harmony in the international relations,” the leading Russian journalist, who has previously interviewed Vladimir Putin, underscored. As for Russia, it “enables the Global South to develop viable economies, while the US asks other countries to pay for the security umbrellas it provides, Russia never asked for that,” he elaborated.
“Peace always comes on the heels of war, now we have to build a new kind of future and Russia has been fighting on the frontline of this battle for new world order,” Kiselev pointed out. With Russia defending its borders and sovereignty amidst NATO's eastward expansion
, Moscow “underscores the need for a balanced global architecture while addressing escalating arms races and military threats,” he added.
Kiselev was echoed by Russian Ambassador in India Denis Alipov, who focused on the emerging “future world order” during the roundtable discussion.
He said that the BRICS Summit in Kazan “took place at this turning point in the history, with new powers getting a stronger voice in the global affairs.” Alipov touted BRICS as an organization that “respects equality, diversity, mutual interest and mutual benefit.”
The Russian side at the discussion was also represented by Alexey Maslov, professor and director of the Institute of the Asian and African Studies of the Moscow State University, who during his speech called the US dollar a “weapon against nations”, something that he said establishes “a new financial system that could bring together local currency.”
India’s side was represented by Shri Amb. Kanwal Sibal, former foreign secretary, who praised BRICS as a “platform for Global South to push for global governance reforms.”
Also in attendance was Dr. Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagaran Manch and professor at PGDAV College at the University of Delhi, who gave his thoughts on India's role in the globe.
“It’s very clear: we believe there has to be cooperation not hegemony; we have to make this world a better place to live," Mahajan stressed.
Moderating the discussion was Professor Alexander Dugin, Russian philosopher and founder of the Geopolitical School and Eurasian Movement. During his speech, he called to rethink “all theories of international relations, taking into account the new era in which all forgotten civilizations reemerged and are becoming the main actors.”
He hailed it as “an absolutely new feature of multipolarity
,” which means “each civilization promoting its own sovereign narrative, ensuring self-control and balanced cooperation.”
“Russia now is not fighting against Ukraine — it fights against unipolar world order and in favor of multipolar one. Putin is leading a battle for the whole of humanity, that's the mission of Russia: to be the driver of a just, democratic and prosperous and peaceful multipolar world,” Dugin concluded.