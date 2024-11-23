Key European NATO Bases in Reach of Russia's Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile
Giant circular NATO logo erected at the Kuçova airbase for a ceremony dedicated to the base's reopening after renovations, Monday, March 4, 2024.
© Photo : NATO
In his remarks unveiling the Oreshnik missile system on Thursday, President Putin warned that Moscow reserves the right “to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities.”
Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile has a 2.5-3 km/s flight speed, a 1-1.2 ton payload, is equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, and is designated as an intermediate-range missile, which means a firing range of up to 5,500 km. During its test combat deployment against a Ukrainian military-industrial target Thursday, the Oreshnik was thought to have traveled 1,000 km or more to Dnepropetrovsk from Russia's Astrakhan region.
Here are some key NATO facilities in reach of the new hypersonic intermediate-range missile:
Eastern Europe
Poland
Lask Air Base (home to permanent US Air Force detachment)
Forward Operating Sites Powidz, Zagan and Poznan (US Army weapons and equipment storage)
US Army Garrison Poland (V Corps Forward HQ), Poznan
Redzikowo Base (home to US Aegis Ashore missile defense site)
Estonia
Amari Air Base (situated in Harjumaa, northern Estonia; deemed key for NATO 'air policing' operations over the Baltic Sea)
Latvia
Lithuania
Rudninkai Military Base (future home of Germany's first permanent base abroad; set to station some 5,000 Bundeswehr troops when completed)
Romania
Deveselu Military Base (another US Aegis Ashore site)
Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (NATO’s easternmost base in Europe, home to US Army Area Support Group Black Sea regional command)
Bulgaria
Bezmer Air Base (key potential storage site for US long range aircraft)
Novo Selo Range (major NATO training base)
Graf Ignatievo Air Base
Kosovo
Camp Bondsteel (set up in 1999 after the NATO bombardment of Yugoslavia and occupation of Kosovo. Largest US base in the Balkans)
Map showing showing rough locations of major US and NATO army bases, air and naval facilities throughout Europe.
Map showing showing rough locations of major US and NATO army bases, air and naval facilities throughout Europe.
Northern Europe
Finland
Mikkeli (future home of NATO Multi Corps Land Component Command HQ, as little as 150 km from Russian border)
Sweden
Western Europe
Germany
Home to by far the largest US garrison in Europe and the second-largest US deployment abroad besides Japan. Home to some 35,000 troops and support personnel.
Ramstein Air Base (largest US and NATO air base in Europe, key to US operations in the region and the Middle East, including the once secret US drone program)
Spangdahlem Air Base
NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen
Buchel Air Base (stores US nukes)
US Army Garrison Ansbach
US Army Garrison Bavaria
US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
US Army Garrison Stuttgart
US Army Garrison Wiesbaden
Belgium
US Army Garrison Benelux
Kleine Brogel Air Base (stores US nukes)
Netherlands
Volkel Air Base (stores US nukes)
Italy
Another key US garrison country in Europe. Jumping off and/or transit point for US and NATO military operations in the Middle East and North Africa, including the 2011 aerial aggression against Libya, which triggered a wave of migrants and refugees flooding into Europe via Italy.
Aviano Air Base (stores US nukes)
Ghedi Air Base
Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily
Naval Support Activity Naples (HQ of US 6th Fleet)
US Army Garrison Italy
Greece
Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Crete
UK
Royal Air Force Lakenheath
Royal Air Force Mildenhall
Royal Air Force Alconbury/Molesworth
Royal Air Force Croughton, Fairford, Welford (common stopover site for US strike and strategic bomber aircraft)
Royal Air Force High Wycombe (RAF HQ)
Portsmouth Naval Base (home to two-thirds of Royal Navy’s surface fleet)
Spain
Rota Naval Base (permanent home to six US missile destroyers). Key strategic facility for US operations in the Mediterranean Sea.
Moron Air Base
Portugal
Lajes Air Base, Azores Islands (key NATO transatlantic logistical hub, targetable if Oreshnik can be redeployed from Astrakhan Region to new launch locations somewhere west of Moscow)
