Key European NATO Bases in Reach of Russia's Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile

In his remarks unveiling the Oreshnik missile system on Thursday, President Putin warned that Moscow reserves the right “to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities.”

Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile has a 2.5-3 km/s flight speed, a 1-1.2 ton payload, is equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, and is designated as an intermediate-range missile, which means a firing range of up to 5,500 km. During its test combat deployment against a Ukrainian military-industrial target Thursday, the Oreshnik was thought to have traveled 1,000 km or more to Dnepropetrovsk from Russia's Astrakhan region.Here are some key NATO facilities in reach of the new hypersonic intermediate-range missile:Eastern EuropePolandEstoniaLatviaLithuaniaRomaniaBulgariaKosovoNorthern EuropeFinlandSwedenWestern EuropeGermanyHome to by far the largest US garrison in Europe and the second-largest US deployment abroad besides Japan. Home to some 35,000 troops and support personnel.BelgiumNetherlandsItalyAnother key US garrison country in Europe. Jumping off and/or transit point for US and NATO military operations in the Middle East and North Africa, including the 2011 aerial aggression against Libya, which triggered a wave of migrants and refugees flooding into Europe via Italy.GreeceUKSpainPortugal

