International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241123/key-european-nato-bases-in-reach-of-russias-oreshnik-hypersonic-missile-1120975768.html
Key European NATO Bases in Reach of Russia's Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile
Key European NATO Bases in Reach of Russia's Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile
Sputnik International
In his remarks unveiling the Oreshnik missile system on Thursday, President Putin warned that Moscow reserves the right “to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities.”
2024-11-23T10:41+0000
2024-11-23T10:41+0000
military
military & intelligence
russia
poland
nato
us army
us air force
aegis ashore
camp bondsteel
buchel air base
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117144740_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_617579887ba5213f6d6c2805adba9bb1.jpg
Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile has a 2.5-3 km/s flight speed, a 1-1.2 ton payload, is equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, and is designated as an intermediate-range missile, which means a firing range of up to 5,500 km. During its test combat deployment against a Ukrainian military-industrial target Thursday, the Oreshnik was thought to have traveled 1,000 km or more to Dnepropetrovsk from Russia's Astrakhan region.Here are some key NATO facilities in reach of the new hypersonic intermediate-range missile:Eastern EuropePolandEstoniaLatviaLithuaniaRomaniaBulgariaKosovoNorthern EuropeFinlandSwedenWestern EuropeGermanyHome to by far the largest US garrison in Europe and the second-largest US deployment abroad besides Japan. Home to some 35,000 troops and support personnel.BelgiumNetherlandsItalyAnother key US garrison country in Europe. Jumping off and/or transit point for US and NATO military operations in the Middle East and North Africa, including the 2011 aerial aggression against Libya, which triggered a wave of migrants and refugees flooding into Europe via Italy.GreeceUKSpainPortugal
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241012/polish-fm-suggests-us-base-in-poland-could-be-used-to-shoot-down-russian-missiles-1120523895.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20201127/top-german-court-rules-berlin-cant-force-us-drones-using-ramstein-base-to-refrain-from-war-crimes-1081297681.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/why-us-and-its-nato-allies-cant-intercept-russias-oreshnik-missiles-1120966598.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241122/pepe-escobar-oreshnik---the-3-km-per-second-plot-twist-1120965738.html
russia
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/05/1117144740_90:0:1530:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c416a5586feb0bb1a5498c53b49d7112.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
where can russia's oreshnik missile reach
where can russia's oreshnik missile reach

Key European NATO Bases in Reach of Russia's Oreshnik Hypersonic Missile

10:41 GMT 23.11.2024
© Photo : NATOGiant circular NATO logo erected at the Kuçova airbase for a ceremony dedicated to the base's reopening after renovations, Monday, March 4, 2024.
Giant circular NATO logo erected at the Kuçova airbase for a ceremony dedicated to the base's reopening after renovations, Monday, March 4, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2024
© Photo : NATO
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
In his remarks unveiling the Oreshnik missile system on Thursday, President Putin warned that Moscow reserves the right “to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities.”
Russia's new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile has a 2.5-3 km/s flight speed, a 1-1.2 ton payload, is equipped with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, and is designated as an intermediate-range missile, which means a firing range of up to 5,500 km. During its test combat deployment against a Ukrainian military-industrial target Thursday, the Oreshnik was thought to have traveled 1,000 km or more to Dnepropetrovsk from Russia's Astrakhan region.
Here are some key NATO facilities in reach of the new hypersonic intermediate-range missile:

Eastern Europe

Poland

Lask Air Base (home to permanent US Air Force detachment)
Forward Operating Sites Powidz, Zagan and Poznan (US Army weapons and equipment storage)
US Army Garrison Poland (V Corps Forward HQ), Poznan
Redzikowo Base (home to US Aegis Ashore missile defense site)

Estonia

Amari Air Base (situated in Harjumaa, northern Estonia; deemed key for NATO 'air policing' operations over the Baltic Sea)

Latvia

Selonia Military Training Area (touted as the largest NATO training camp in the Baltic)

Lithuania

Rudninkai Military Base (future home of Germany's first permanent base abroad; set to station some 5,000 Bundeswehr troops when completed)
U.S. troops from 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment are seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2024
Military
Just a Coincidence? Sikorski Admits US Anti-Iran Missile Shield in Poland Aims at Russia Too
12 October, 11:44 GMT

Romania

Deveselu Military Base (another US Aegis Ashore site)
Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (NATO’s easternmost base in Europe, home to US Army Area Support Group Black Sea regional command)

Bulgaria

Bezmer Air Base (key potential storage site for US long range aircraft)
Novo Selo Range (major NATO training base)
Graf Ignatievo Air Base

Kosovo

Camp Bondsteel (set up in 1999 after the NATO bombardment of Yugoslavia and occupation of Kosovo. Largest US base in the Balkans)
© SputnikMap showing showing rough locations of major US and NATO army bases, air and naval facilities throughout Europe.
Map showing showing rough locations of major US and NATO army bases, air and naval facilities throughout Europe. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2024
Map showing showing rough locations of major US and NATO army bases, air and naval facilities throughout Europe.
© Sputnik

Northern Europe

Finland

Mikkeli (future home of NATO Multi Corps Land Component Command HQ, as little as 150 km from Russian border)

Sweden

Karlskrona Naval Base (key to NATO calculations for establishing total control of the Baltic Sea)

Western Europe

Germany

Home to by far the largest US garrison in Europe and the second-largest US deployment abroad besides Japan. Home to some 35,000 troops and support personnel.
Ramstein Air Base (largest US and NATO air base in Europe, key to US operations in the region and the Middle East, including the once secret US drone program)
Spangdahlem Air Base
NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen
Buchel Air Base (stores US nukes)
US Army Garrison Ansbach
US Army Garrison Bavaria
US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
US Army Garrison Stuttgart
US Army Garrison Wiesbaden
US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2020
World
Top German Court Rules Berlin Can’t Force US Drones Using Ramstein Base to Refrain From War Crimes
27 November 2020, 18:43 GMT

Belgium

US Army Garrison Benelux
Kleine Brogel Air Base (stores US nukes)

Netherlands

Volkel Air Base (stores US nukes)

Italy

Another key US garrison country in Europe. Jumping off and/or transit point for US and NATO military operations in the Middle East and North Africa, including the 2011 aerial aggression against Libya, which triggered a wave of migrants and refugees flooding into Europe via Italy.
Aviano Air Base (stores US nukes)
Ghedi Air Base
Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily
Naval Support Activity Naples (HQ of US 6th Fleet)
US Army Garrison Italy

Greece

Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Crete

UK

Royal Air Force Lakenheath
Royal Air Force Mildenhall
Royal Air Force Alconbury/Molesworth
Royal Air Force Croughton, Fairford, Welford (common stopover site for US strike and strategic bomber aircraft)
Royal Air Force High Wycombe (RAF HQ)
Portsmouth Naval Base (home to two-thirds of Royal Navy’s surface fleet)
Training of strategic nuclear deterrent forces under the leadership of the Russian President - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2024
Analysis
Why US and Its NATO Allies Can't Intercept Russia's Oreshnik Missiles
Yesterday, 17:00 GMT

Spain

Rota Naval Base (permanent home to six US missile destroyers). Key strategic facility for US operations in the Mediterranean Sea.
Moron Air Base

Portugal

Lajes Air Base, Azores Islands (key NATO transatlantic logistical hub, targetable if Oreshnik can be redeployed from Astrakhan Region to new launch locations somewhere west of Moscow)
Iskander tactical missile launched towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2024
Military
Pepe Escobar: Oreshnik - The 3 Km Per Second Plot Twist
Yesterday, 15:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала