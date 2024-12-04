International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/tucker-carlson-arrived-in-moscow-for-interview-with-lavrov-1121085151.html
Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow For Interview With Russia's Top Diplomat Lavrov
Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow For Interview With Russia's Top Diplomat Lavrov
Sputnik International
US reporter Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday that he has arrived in Moscow for an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
2024-12-04T06:27+0000
2024-12-04T07:36+0000
world
tucker carlson
russia
sergey lavrov
russia-nato showdown
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121085408_37:0:1465:803_1920x0_80_0_0_970c77d022f948cda6f1b394a3b25e71.png
Carlson noted that US diplomats could not offer any substantial insights or remarks on Russia-US relations. Consequently, the prominent American political commentator decided to engage in a conversation with Russia’s foreign policy chief.The veteran American journalist posed a series of questions to Lavrov, addressing topics such as Russia's pivot to the East and the current security situation concerning the Ukrainian crisis.He added that the interview, which had already been recorded and proved to be "absolutely fascinating," would be released shortly.Back in February, Tucker Carlson held an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.US Embassy in Ukraine Banned Zelensky From Talking to Carlson The renowned American commentator said that the US Embassy in Kiev had forbidden Volodymyr Zelensky from giving him an interview.During the year-long endeavor to try to interview the Ukrainian leader, his team had engaged in dialogue and had dinner with numerous people from Zelensky's circle, the reporter added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240211/carlsons-interview-putin-and-trump-seen-as-threat-by-davos-globalists--wall-street-analyst-1116731246.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121085408_216:0:1287:803_1920x0_80_0_0_158239fbae88e9fb51c3fcb4a3c98d9e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
carlson interview lavrov, lavrov interview, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, lavrov talks to carlson
carlson interview lavrov, lavrov interview, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict, lavrov talks to carlson

Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow For Interview With Russia's Top Diplomat Lavrov

06:27 GMT 04.12.2024 (Updated: 07:36 GMT 04.12.2024)
© PhotoTucker Carlson on interview with Sergey Lavrov
Tucker Carlson on interview with Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2024
© Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prominent American journalist Tucker Carlson announced on Wednesday that he had arrived in Moscow to conduct an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Carlson noted that US diplomats could not offer any substantial insights or remarks on Russia-US relations. Consequently, the prominent American political commentator decided to engage in a conversation with Russia’s foreign policy chief.

"We came back to Moscow yesterday to interview the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov," Carlson revealed in a video posted on X.

The veteran American journalist posed a series of questions to Lavrov, addressing topics such as Russia's pivot to the East and the current security situation concerning the Ukrainian crisis.
U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2024
World
Carlson's Interview: Putin and Trump Seen as 'Threat' by Davos Globalists – Wall Street Analyst
11 February, 18:38 GMT

“Are we heading towards an unprecedented conflict between Russia and the United States… And does the election of Donald Trump mean an end to this war which is reshaping the world?” Tucker wondered.

He added that the interview, which had already been recorded and proved to be "absolutely fascinating," would be released shortly.
Back in February, Tucker Carlson held an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US Embassy in Ukraine Banned Zelensky From Talking to Carlson

The renowned American commentator said that the US Embassy in Kiev had forbidden Volodymyr Zelensky from giving him an interview.

"We've also tried for over a year to get an interview with Zelensky, the President of Ukraine... Those efforts have been thwarted by the US government. The American Embassy in Kiev, which our tax dollars pay for, told the Zelensky government, 'No, you may not do the interview. You can talk to CNN. You can't talk to us [Carlson's team]. So we've been unable to speak to him," Carlson explained.

During the year-long endeavor to try to interview the Ukrainian leader, his team had engaged in dialogue and had dinner with numerous people from Zelensky's circle, the reporter added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала