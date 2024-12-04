https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/tucker-carlson-arrived-in-moscow-for-interview-with-lavrov-1121085151.html
Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow For Interview With Russia's Top Diplomat Lavrov
2024-12-04
Sputnik International
US reporter Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday that he has arrived in Moscow for an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Carlson noted that US diplomats could not offer any substantial insights or remarks on Russia-US relations. Consequently, the prominent American political commentator decided to engage in a conversation with Russia’s foreign policy chief.The veteran American journalist posed a series of questions to Lavrov, addressing topics such as Russia's pivot to the East and the current security situation concerning the Ukrainian crisis.He added that the interview, which had already been recorded and proved to be "absolutely fascinating," would be released shortly.Back in February, Tucker Carlson held an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.US Embassy in Ukraine Banned Zelensky From Talking to Carlson The renowned American commentator said that the US Embassy in Kiev had forbidden Volodymyr Zelensky from giving him an interview.During the year-long endeavor to try to interview the Ukrainian leader, his team had engaged in dialogue and had dinner with numerous people from Zelensky's circle, the reporter added.
russia
06:27 GMT 04.12.2024 (Updated: 07:36 GMT 04.12.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prominent American journalist Tucker Carlson announced on Wednesday that he had arrived in Moscow to conduct an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Carlson noted that US diplomats could not offer any substantial insights or remarks on Russia-US relations. Consequently, the prominent American political commentator decided to engage in a conversation with Russia’s foreign policy chief.
"We came back to Moscow yesterday to interview the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov," Carlson revealed in a video posted on X.
The veteran American journalist posed a series of questions to Lavrov, addressing topics such as Russia's pivot to the East and the current security situation concerning the Ukrainian crisis.
“Are we heading towards an unprecedented conflict between Russia and the United States… And does the election of Donald Trump mean an end to this war which is reshaping the world?” Tucker wondered.
He added that the interview, which had already been recorded and proved to be "absolutely fascinating," would be released shortly.
Back in February, Tucker Carlson held an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
US Embassy in Ukraine Banned Zelensky From Talking to Carlson
The renowned American commentator said that the US Embassy in Kiev had forbidden Volodymyr Zelensky from giving him an interview.
"We've also tried for over a year to get an interview with Zelensky, the President of Ukraine... Those efforts have been thwarted by the US government. The American Embassy in Kiev, which our tax dollars pay for, told the Zelensky government, 'No, you may not do the interview. You can talk to CNN. You can't talk to us [Carlson's team]. So we've been unable to speak to him," Carlson explained.
During the year-long endeavor to try to interview the Ukrainian leader, his team had engaged in dialogue and had dinner with numerous people from Zelensky's circle, the reporter added.