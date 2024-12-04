https://sputnikglobe.com/20241204/tucker-carlson-arrived-in-moscow-for-interview-with-lavrov-1121085151.html

Tucker Carlson Returns to Moscow For Interview With Russia's Top Diplomat Lavrov

US reporter Tucker Carlson said on Wednesday that he has arrived in Moscow for an interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Carlson noted that US diplomats could not offer any substantial insights or remarks on Russia-US relations. Consequently, the prominent American political commentator decided to engage in a conversation with Russia’s foreign policy chief.The veteran American journalist posed a series of questions to Lavrov, addressing topics such as Russia's pivot to the East and the current security situation concerning the Ukrainian crisis.He added that the interview, which had already been recorded and proved to be "absolutely fascinating," would be released shortly.Back in February, Tucker Carlson held an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.US Embassy in Ukraine Banned Zelensky From Talking to Carlson The renowned American commentator said that the US Embassy in Kiev had forbidden Volodymyr Zelensky from giving him an interview.During the year-long endeavor to try to interview the Ukrainian leader, his team had engaged in dialogue and had dinner with numerous people from Zelensky's circle, the reporter added.

