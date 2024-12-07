https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/romanian-presidential-candidate-calls-on-citizens-to-protest-cancellation-of-1st-round-1121119980.html

Romanian Presidential Candidate Calls on Citizens to Protest Cancellation of 1st Round

Romanian Presidential Candidate Calls on Citizens to Protest Cancellation of 1st Round

Sputnik International

Romanian independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu called on his compatriots on Saturday to go to the polls anyway, despite the Romanian Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the first round of the presidential election in the country.

2024-12-07T23:08+0000

2024-12-07T23:08+0000

2024-12-08T04:09+0000

world

romania

central election commission

nato

presidential election

constitutional court

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/19/1120997499_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ed927974872ddceb17bcf3f24bd7a4d.jpg

"Voting is a right we have won, and we will not let it be taken from us. We must be at polling stations tomorrow, across the country as well as outside it. The will and the power of the people cannot be defeated," Georgescu told the Realitatea broadcaster. The politician pledged to challenge the Constitutional Court's decision. According to the November 24 election's results published by the Central Election Commission, Georgescu won the first round with 22.94% of the vote. The leader of the liberal Save Romania Union, Elena Lasconi, who favors a partnership with NATO and the United States, came second with 19.18%. The second round of elections was scheduled for December 8. However, the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday to cancel the results of the first round, paving the way for a rerun. The Romanian government must now set the date of a new presidential vote. Both Georgescu and Lasconi criticized the ruling.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/annulment-of-romanian-presidential-election-results-is-de-facto-ban-on-georgescus-victory-1121118580.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

calin georgescu, romanian election, calin georgescu banned, romanian election nulification, second round of election in romania