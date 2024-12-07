International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/romanian-presidential-candidate-calls-on-citizens-to-protest-cancellation-of-1st-round-1121119980.html
Romanian Presidential Candidate Calls on Citizens to Protest Cancellation of 1st Round
Romanian Presidential Candidate Calls on Citizens to Protest Cancellation of 1st Round
Sputnik International
Romanian independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu called on his compatriots on Saturday to go to the polls anyway, despite the Romanian Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the first round of the presidential election in the country.
2024-12-07T23:08+0000
2024-12-08T04:09+0000
world
romania
central election commission
nato
presidential election
constitutional court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/19/1120997499_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1ed927974872ddceb17bcf3f24bd7a4d.jpg
"Voting is a right we have won, and we will not let it be taken from us. We must be at polling stations tomorrow, across the country as well as outside it. The will and the power of the people cannot be defeated," Georgescu told the Realitatea broadcaster. The politician pledged to challenge the Constitutional Court's decision. According to the November 24 election's results published by the Central Election Commission, Georgescu won the first round with 22.94% of the vote. The leader of the liberal Save Romania Union, Elena Lasconi, who favors a partnership with NATO and the United States, came second with 19.18%. The second round of elections was scheduled for December 8. However, the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday to cancel the results of the first round, paving the way for a rerun. The Romanian government must now set the date of a new presidential vote. Both Georgescu and Lasconi criticized the ruling.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241207/annulment-of-romanian-presidential-election-results-is-de-facto-ban-on-georgescus-victory-1121118580.html
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/19/1120997499_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f07ac7e549a851d73a20006fc4a9514.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
calin georgescu, romanian election, calin georgescu banned, romanian election nulification, second round of election in romania
calin georgescu, romanian election, calin georgescu banned, romanian election nulification, second round of election in romania

Romanian Presidential Candidate Calls on Citizens to Protest Cancellation of 1st Round

23:08 GMT 07.12.2024 (Updated: 04:09 GMT 08.12.2024)
© AP Photo / Alexandru DobreCalin Georgescu, running as an independent candidate for president, speaks to media after registering his bid in the country's presidential elections, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.
Calin Georgescu, running as an independent candidate for president, speaks to media after registering his bid in the country's presidential elections, in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2024
© AP Photo / Alexandru Dobre
Subscribe
BUCHAREST, December 7 (Sputnik) - Romanian independent presidential candidate Calin Georgescu called on his compatriots on Saturday to go to the polls anyway, despite the Romanian Constitutional Court's decision to cancel the first round of the presidential election in the country.
"Voting is a right we have won, and we will not let it be taken from us. We must be at polling stations tomorrow, across the country as well as outside it. The will and the power of the people cannot be defeated," Georgescu told the Realitatea broadcaster.
The politician pledged to challenge the Constitutional Court's decision.

"The ballots have already been printed, but the Constitutional Court is trying to overturn the process without legal grounds for doing so."

Calin Georgescu
Romanian independent presidential candidate
Calin Georgescu, an independent candidate for president who came first after the first round of presidential elections, casts his vote in the country's parliamentary elections, in Mogosoaia, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2024
Analysis
Annulment of Romanian Presidential Election Results is De Facto Ban on Georgescu's Victory
Yesterday, 17:54 GMT
According to the November 24 election's results published by the Central Election Commission, Georgescu won the first round with 22.94% of the vote. The leader of the liberal Save Romania Union, Elena Lasconi, who favors a partnership with NATO and the United States, came second with 19.18%.
The second round of elections was scheduled for December 8. However, the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday to cancel the results of the first round, paving the way for a rerun. The Romanian government must now set the date of a new presidential vote. Both Georgescu and Lasconi criticized the ruling.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала