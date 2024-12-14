https://sputnikglobe.com/20241214/russian-companies-expand-cooperation-with-uzbekistan-1121166047.html
Russian Companies Expand Cooperation With Uzbekistan
11:09 GMT 14.12.2024 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 14.12.2024)
Several companies from Russia’s Leningrad region are exploring the possibility of becoming residents of industrial parks in the Bukhara and Navoi regions of Uzbekistan, according to the regional government’s press service told Sputnik.
At a recent presentation at the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Russia, projects were showcased by participants such as the Lyubimy Kray cookie manufacturer from the Lomonosov district and Lomax, a road surface developer from the Vyborg District.
Uzbekistan has been identified as a promising market for Leningrad exporters
, with numerous companies expressing interest in supplying their products there.
As part of Russia’s national project titled International Cooperation and Export
, the Export Support Center of the Leningrad region, together with the Committee for Economic Development and Investment Activity, is opening a showroom for regional producers in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. This initiative will allow Russian companies to showcase their product
samples free of charge.
In November 2024, the Leningrad region was represented at the 'Made in Russia' festival
in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, China. Among the participants was LLC Bakery Production (Lyubimy Kray), a producer and exporter of confectionery products
.
The festival took place from November 11 to 17 at popular locations in Chengdu, including the Wuhou Shrine and Jinli Pedestrian Street, which attracts over 20,000 visitors daily. Chengdu is one of China’s ten largest cities and a key historical and cultural center. Known for its unique natural beauty and cultural significance, the city has earned the title of China’s "Gastronomic Capital."