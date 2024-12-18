https://sputnikglobe.com/20241218/reports-on-turkish-military-base-in-azerbaijan-political-speculations---aliyev-1121204058.html

Reports on Turkish Military Base in Azerbaijan 'Political Speculations' - Aliyev

Reports on Turkish Military Base in Azerbaijan 'Political Speculations' - Aliyev

Sputnik International

Media reports about Turkey's alleged plans to establish a military base in Azerbaijan are political speculations, as there is no need for its creation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2024-12-18T09:25+0000

2024-12-18T09:25+0000

2024-12-18T09:25+0000

world

ilham aliyev

dmitry kiselev

azerbaijan

armenia

baku

nato

european union (eu)

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080780225_0:100:1899:1168_1920x0_80_0_0_7676372d4e2c8d03cecda91fdfd6b1e3.jpg

"To be brief, it is not necessary. To make my answer a little broader, taking into account that such information appears from time to time in some media, then I must say that there is no necessity [to establish a Turkish base]," Aliyev said in an interview by Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group. The president also dismissed reports about a possible Turkish military base in Azerbaijan as "info-dumping" and "political speculation," saying that nowadays "it is practically impossible to hide the creation of a military base anywhere in the world.". The Shusha Declaration on allied relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan provides for mutual military assistance in the event of a threat of armed aggression, Aliyev said. Aliyev also stressed that during more than 30 years of Turkish-Azerbaijani defense cooperation, Ankara and its military structures have played a significant role in modernizing the Azerbaijani army and bringing it up to high standards in terms of combat capability, operational planning, situation analysis, and military intelligence. "We are very grateful to our Turkish friends for this assistance," the president added.Baku Expects to Maintain Positive Dynamics in Relations With Moscow in 2025Baku is pleased with the development of relations with Moscow and expects to maintain positive dynamics in 2025, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.Baku Hopes Change in US Administration Results in Shift of Geopolitical GuidelinesAzerbaijan hopes that the change in the US administration will also bring a change in the country's foreign policy guidelines, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.The hope for such changes stems from "the political experience gained by [US President-elect Donald] Trump during his first term and the statements made by him and his team during the election campaign and afterwards," Aliyev added.Azerbaijan is ready to make its contribution to easing tensions between Russia and NATO if necessary, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said."We are ready to make our contribution to the easing of tensions [between Russia and NATO] if there is such a need," Aliyev said during the interview conducted by Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.Azerbaijan Plans to Buy Weapons From Russia, But Process Temporarily SuspendedAzerbaijan plans to continue purchasing Russian weapons, but this process has been temporarily suspended for objective reasons, lham Aliyev said.The temporary absence of new contracts is explained by the fact that the Russian defense industry works for the domestic consumer, the president said."We closely monitor the latest developments in the Russian defense industry. We have already had new applications. We sent them relatively recently," Aliyev said.France's Supply of Offensive Arms to Armenia Poses Practical Threat to AzerbaijanFrance's supply of offensive weapons to Armenia poses a practical threat to Azerbaijan, Aliyev said.Baku has repeatedly warned Yerevan and Washington to halt these arms supplies, the president said.Western arms deliveries to Armenia pressured Azerbaijan into adopting a record $5 billion defense budget, Aliyev said."We, obviously, have to respond adequately. Our defense budget for 2025 will be a record high — about $5 billion," Aliyev said during the interview.France, India, and the US are behind arming Armenia, the president said, adding that Washington denies its part despite the fact that Baku has traced US military cargo planes in Armenian airports."I believe that this is a destructive way. First of all, Armenia will not be able to withstand an arms race with us. Despite the fact that they receive most of their arms from the West for free or in credit, which, of course, will then be written off. But even in this case they will not withstand an arms race with us," Aliyev added.NATO Infrastructure Created on Azerbaijani-Armenian Border Posing as EU MissionA NATO infrastructure has been created on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border under the guise of an EU observer mission, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.The issue of the observation mission was agreed upon with Baku in 2022, but its subsequent extension was not, the president said, adding that after the extension, the mission was expanded by more than 200 people."Moreover, this mission gradually turned into a NATO mission, as representatives of Canada joined it," Aliyev said.The president noted that Baku and Yerevan had not agreed on two articles of the future peace treaty yet — on refraining from international lawsuits against each other and the presence of third countries on the border.Azerbaijan is open to Russian investment and would welcome a greater role of Russian companies in the reconstruction of Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said.Russian firms are already engaged in infrastructure projects, construction of bridges, roads and tunnels. The number of Russian contractors involved in the restoration efforts may rise given the complexity of the task to rebuild the war-torn region, Aliyev added.The Azeri president estimated the damage caused to Nagorno-Karabakh by decades of armed struggle for its control at over $150 billion."We have recently completed an analysis of the damage caused. A detailed analysis. We spent four years on this. And it is documented. This is about more than $150 billion – the damage that was caused during the years of occupation," the Azerbaijani leader said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240819/development-of-the-north-south-corridor-will-benefit-relations-between-russia-and-azerbaijan---1119827520.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/holding-a-gun-to-armenias-head-eus-visa-free-regime-is-nothing-but-tool-of-manipulation---expert-1120099697.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240818/putin-aliyev-to-discuss-azerbaijani-armenian-settlement-in-baku---kremlin-1119814237.html

azerbaijan

armenia

baku

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkish military base, turkish military base in azerbaijan, azerbaijani president ilham aliyev, political speculations