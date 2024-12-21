https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/nobody-knows-why-oreshnik-missile-is-named-that-way-but-pink-floyd-legend-may-have-a-clue-1121226898.html

Nobody Knows Why Oreshnik Missile is Named That Way, But Pink Floyd Legend May Have a Clue

This hypersonic missile was for the first time used last month, when it hit a Ukrainian defense facility in Dnepropetrovsk, in retaliation against the Kiev regime’s missile strikes deep into Russian territory.

We bet anyone in the know about the new Russian nuclear-capable intermediate-range ballistic missile Oreshnik (hazelnut tree) ponders why it got such a name. Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters shares his own inkling on the matter.Waters added jokingly that he cannot think of another reason for a missile to be named after a tree.This came after Waters told Sputnik earlier this month that he thinks Russia’s recent use of the Oreshnik missile made Volodymyr Zelensky think once or twice about what he might do in the next two months.The remarks followed Putin’s statement that Russia has successfully test-fired the Oreshnik missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in the city of Dnepropetrovsk, in response to Kiev using the US- and UK-supplied missiles to strike facilities in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions.

