Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Airfields, Achieve Key Advances in Special Op Zone

Russian aviation and artillery struck the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition and drone depots, as well as concentrations of Ukrainian personnel and equipment in 146 locations, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces targeted the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 146 locations," the MoD said.Air defense systems intercepted four US-made HIMARS rockets and 65 fixed-wing drones.The list of Ukrainian equipment destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation includes 650 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 38,420 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 air defense systems, 19,967 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,504 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 19,969 field artillery and mortar systems and 29,469 specialized military vehicles.Five Russian battlegroups improved their positions in the special operation zone, the MoD reported.In addition, they repelled three counterattacks by enemy assault units.Ukrainian losses included:Units of the Vostok battlegroup also took more advantageous positions.They also repelled a counterattack by a Ukrainian assault group.Ukrainian losses included:The Yug battlegroup improved its positions along the forward edge and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, one assault brigade and one airborne brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Serebryanka, Seversk, Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People's Republic, the MoD said.Russian forces also repelled a counterattack by Ukrainian assault troops.Ukrainian losses included:Forces of the Tsentr Battlegroup advanced deeper into enemy defenses.Troops targeted personnel and equipment of eight Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Krasnoarmeysk, Udachnoye, Zverevka, Andreyevka, Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Shevchenko and Novoolenovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.Ukrainian losses included:Forces of the Dnepr battlegroup improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of a mechanized brigade and two territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Nikolskoye, Pridneprovskoye and Yantarnoe in the Kherson region, the ministry said.Ukrainian losses included:Russia's Sever battlegroup eliminated up to 40 Ukrainian soldiers, destroyed three vehicles and 4 D-30 howitzers near Liptsy and Volchansk in Kharkiv region, targeting a mechanized brigade and a territorial defense brigade.

